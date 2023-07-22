"What will they whine about now?" - Fans react to defending champ Cam Smith becoming first LIV golfer getting featured coverage at The Open 2023

Defending champion Cam Smith has become the first LIV golfer to get into the featured group coverage at The Open 2023. He is paired with the 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick and will tee up at 5:30 am ET.
The news was shared by NUCLR GOLF on their Twitter that described the organizer R&A will feature a LIV golfer for the first time in this edition's event. The tweet read:
"R&A will feature a LIV golfer on Saturday for the first time this week, with defending champ Cam Smith getting featured group coverage"
It is pertinent to note that earlier, none of the LIV golfers got featured group coverage at The Open 2023 in the first two days. Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, recently crowned PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and even the defending champ Cam Smith were overlooked in the first two rounds to get a featured group coverage.
Fans, after seeing the news, jumped into the comment section to express their thoughts on Smith getting featured coverage.
Earlier, when LIV golfers were not in the featured group, fans lost their cool and took to social media to criticize the decision. A fan questioned what they (LIV Golf Fans) will complain about now,
"What will they whine about now?"
Cam Smith ended his day two campaign on T39 rank with a +2 score. A fan wrote that organizers always show players who somehow made the cut and the Australian golfer is the best fit.
Another fan complained about not featuring Talor Gooch. The LIV golfer has won three individual events in the League and, according to this fan, is the best LIV player.
A fan feels that the organizers featured Cam Smith only because they received heavy criticism.
Here are some other top comments from fans:
However, there was a fan who felt that the broadcasters should focus on Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Jordan Spieth, and Cameron Young who are playing well at The Open 2023.
There are two featured groups on Saturday's play in The Open 2023. Cam Smith is paired with Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm is paired with Sungjae Im. Here are the featured groups and their tee times:
- 5:30 a.m. ET - Cam Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 6:25 a.m. ET - Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im
How did LIV golfers perform at The Open 2023 till now?
After the end of round two on Friday, six LIV golfers did not make the cut at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, and Henrik Stenson were the top-ranked LIv players on the leaderboard.
Defending champion Cam Smith stood on T39 rank. Meanwhile, PGA Championship 2023 winner Brooks Koepka barely made the cut and was in the T62 position.
Here are the leaderboard standings of LIV golfers in The Open 2023:
- Richard Bland - T11
- Laurie Canter - T11
- Henrik Stenson - T11
- Thomas Pieters - T30
- Abraham Ancer - T30
- Cameron Smith - T39
- Bryson DeChambeau - T39
- Louis Oosthuizen - T39
- Patrick Reed - T39
- Brooks Koepka - T62
- Phil Mickelson - Missed the Cut
- Dustin Johnson - Missed the Cut
- Talor Gooch - Missed the Cut
- Charl Schwartzel - Missed the Cut
- Branden Grace - Missed the Cut
- Joaquin Niemann - Missed the Cut
Surprisingly, top LIV golfers such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Talor Gooch missed the cut at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.