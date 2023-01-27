When is Charlie Woods going to high school?

Golf prodigy and Tiger Woods' son, Charlie Woods, has impressed everyone with his skills and his consistent performances at the PNC Championships over the years.

Woods began taking part with his father Tiger in the tournament in 2020. The duo finished seventh, second and most recently eighth in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Charlie Woods has shown great skill while playing on the tight fairways.

The 13-year-old is not only on the threshold of a potential golfing career but is also at an important academic juncture. Woods will turn 14 on February 8, 2023. So, this year he will graduate from middle school and commence high school.

Being a Jupiter Island resident, he is spoilt for choices about which high school to attend if he decides to go to private school.

Jupiter High School has an amazing golf team. The boys' team picked up their first state title at the Class 3A tournament in November 2022. So, that school will definitely be under Charlie Woods', or rather his parents', consideration.

On the golfing front, he will enter the 14-15 age group. So far, he has put in brilliant performances in the 11-13 division. Moving to a higher age group will bring new challenges for the youngster and it will be interesting to see his game develop.

Why was Charlie Woods limping at the PNC Championship?

Charlie Woods at the 2022 PNC Championship - Previews (Image via Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

One thing that has caught the attention of golf fans is how similar Tiger and Charlie Woods are. The two share the same mannerisms and possess the same competitive urge. However, one unfortunate similarity spotted during the 2022 PNC Championships was that Charlie Woods was limping, like his father, who has been struggling with an injury to his right leg.

Charlie had rolled his ankle while warming up a day before the event. He spoke about the injury, saying:

"On some shots, it hurt a lot. Walking was tough, but it was all right. It wasn't that bad."

Tiger Woods called it more of a pain than an actual injury while in an interview with Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio. He said:

"There’s a big difference between pain and injury, and this is just pain. If you’re injured, you’re not playing. This is just a little bit of pain, and it’s gametime, so we just go out there and we suck it up together. As I said over here, we’re the perfect yin and yang; he’s got a left foot (injury), I’ve got a right foot (injury), so we’ve got two good feet, we’re good."

However, Charlie Woods' injury made him realize the magnitude of what Tiger Woods has gone through since his unfortunate car accident. Charlie said:

"I’ve found a new respect for him now after getting a very minor injury – I wouldn’t call it an injury; I’m just hurt. But just to see what he’s going through and how I have just a fraction of it… and it’s just cool how he’s gotten to where he is now after all he’s been through."

