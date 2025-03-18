When John Daly revealed Phil Mickelson ducked him in gambling: "He won't play me" 

John Daly and Phil Mickelson are one of the biggest and most prominent names in professional golf. They are well-known for their unfiltered approach and calling a spade a spade. The two golfers are also noted for their gambling habits and have been vocal about the losses they have incurred.

In December 2021, Daly appeared on the Full Send Podcast and talked about gambling and why Mickelson ducked him in gambling. The host questioned Daly if he had ever played side money games like Mickelson, where he had gambled against people who have plenty of cash and don't care much about losing. Daly replied (1:59 onwards):

"Yes, plenty of them. And Phil gets it. I mean, these guys look, if I can have a chance to team up with my buddies and beat Phil, I don't have to pay him for an outing. Yeah, they look at it as outings," Daly said.

The host then questioned him and asked if he had ever played Mickelson to which he said he hasn't.

"No. He won't play me," Daly revealed. "He won't play me. I don't know. I'm never asking, but I don't know."

Further talking about The Match, the host asked if the left-handed golfer had asked him to be involved in some manner, to which John Daly denied and said he had never invited him.

John Daly and his son take on Phil Mickelson and YouTube golf star Grant Horvat

The two best entertainers in pro golf, John Daly and Phil Mickelson, recently appeared on the golf star Grant Horvat and HyFlyer's YouTube Channel for a match against the Dalys.

The video had two parts, with the first part released on Horvat's YouTube Channel on March 3, while the second part was released on Mickelson and HyFlyers channel on March 4.

John Daly with his son John Daly II Source: Imagn

The video was quite entertaining, with John Daly skipping warm-up and teeing off on a can while smoking. Throughout the video, Mickelson can be heard talking trash and also giving lessons, making it a signature moment for both golfers in the video.

There was constant friendly banter and memories between the two legendary golfers from the 90s and early 2000s.

After the front nine, Grant Horvat and Phil Mickelson were leading by one hole as they went into the back nine 1 up. However, the game concluded on the 15th hole as Mickelson and Horvat dominated the back nine and went four up, making it impossible for the Dalys to come back.

The video received plenty of love from the fans. Currently, the video on Grant Horvat's channel has 2.2 million views on YouTube and on Phil Mickelson and HyFlyer's channel, it has 1.1 million views.

