When did Jordan Spieth last win a tournament? Exploring the American’s last victory in golf

More than a year has passed since Jordan Spieth last won a tournament. It happened on the RBC Heritage 2021-22 PGA Tour, a tournament that has had a special connotation for the American, especially in the last two seasons.

In both the 2022 and 2023 editions, Spieth has reached the final round among the leaders. He has even forced playoff clashes, an instance in which he has a positive historical record, with five victories in nine career duels of this type.

How did Jordan Spieth gain his last victory?

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth went from strength to strength a year ago at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island. He finished in the first round below the top 3, but was able to hold steady under 70 strokes to take advantage of his competitors' slips.

With a personal tournament-best fourth round of 66 strokes, he forced a playoff showdown with Patrick Cantlay, who had seen his lead slip away a day earlier. Both were tied with 271 strokes (-13).

In the play-off round, which was played on the 18th hole, Jordan Spieth achieved the PAR that Cantlay could not achieve to win the Heritage title for the first time in his career. The victory earned him $1.44 million in prize money and 500 FedEx Cup ranking points.

Since then, Jordan Spieth has maintained a solid performance. For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, he participated in 11 other tournaments, filing four Top 10s.

So far on the 2022-2023 PGA Tour, he has been in 13 events, with five Top 10s. This includes the second spot he obtained less than a week ago at the RBC Heritage, where he was defeated, also in the Playoffs, by Matt Fitzpatrick.

Some facts about Jordan Spieth's career

Jordan Spieth has 13 PGA Tour victories, 18 runners-up finishes, 10 third place and 84 Top 10 finishes in 249 events played. In addition, he was the winner of the FedEx Cup in 2015.

It is worth noting that he has won three major tournaments (US Open, Masters of Augusta in 2015, and The Open Championship in 2017). He also won the Emirates Australian Open twice (2014 and 2016).

His most successful season so far has been 2014-15, with five PGA Tour victories (US Open, Valspar Championship, TOUR Championship by Coca-Cola, John Deere Classic, and Masters Tournament).

On the other hand, his worst stints have been the 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20 seasons. They were three years in which he did not obtain any victory on the PGA Tour.

In the current season, he hasn't had any official victories so far either, although he did win the President's Cup. He is ranked ninth in the Official World Golf Rankings and is 14th in the FedEx Cup.

