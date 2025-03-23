When did Justin Thomas last win on the PGA Tour? Valspar Championship contender's past wins explored

Justin Thomas’ last win on the PGA Tour was the PGA Championship on May 22, 2022, at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was his second Major title win, following his P.G.A. Championship win in 2017.

In 2022, Thomas started the final round seven shots behind the leader Will Zalatoris- matching the biggest comeback in tournament history. His performance on Sunday (May 22) was a strong play of his toughness, carding a 3-under 67 to finish 5-under overall, forcing a three-hole aggregate playoff with Will Zalatoris.

The defining moment came early in his final round, when Thomas shanked a shot on the par-3 sixth hole, only to recover and drop in a crucial bogey putt. During his post-round interview with the press after winning in 2022 at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, he highlighted his error and said:

"I shanked it. I just cold-shanked it. That was the best bogey I ever made in my life, that's for sure."

Then he birdied five of his last 10 holes, including a long-range putt on the par-3 11th, reeling in the leaders.

In the playoff, Justin Thomas birdied the first two holes to seize control before clinching the victory with a par at the 18th. When asked by Skysports about the pressure of the moment, he said,

“I know all the players that were ahead of me are great players but haven’t won a major, it’s a big moment. I know that I’m extremely nervous, so I know that they’re extremely nervous.”

Since that victory, Thomas has struggled to recapture his best form, falling into a winless drought that lasted almost two years despite showing flashes of brilliance. His father and coach, Mike Thomas, said on PGA Tour media coverage,

"He’s played as good as he ever has, but he was pressing. Hopefully, this win lifts the burdensome.”

Now, as he competes at the 2025 Valspar Championship, he looks to return to the winner’s circle.

Justin Thomas at the 2025 Valspar Championship: A Mixed Performance

Justin Thomas has seen both struggles and success at this year's 2025 Valspar Championship. Thomas had a rough start in the opening round as he was hovering near the cut line but showed his fighting spirit in round two making a vital birdie late in the round to qualify for the weekend.

He turned to the third round, where he shot 6-under 65, one of the best single-day performances of the day and his lowest round ever at the Valspar Championship. He showed excellent ball-striking, and great putting, with several birdies and an eagle to move up the leaderboard and give himself a chance going to the final round.

Over the years, Justin Thomas has a mixed history at the Valspar Championship. He finished for T3 in 2022 and T10 in 2023, thus proving he can compete on Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course. The course requires precise iron play and solid putting, and he has both when he is playing well. But he’s also had a hard time with this event, placing T60th in 2024 largely because of putting woes.

This tournament is reminiscent of comebacks from Thomas’s past, especially his 2022 PGA Championship triumph when he came back from seven shots down to win. His resilience, coupled with his ability to bounce back after bad starts, this week among those, indicates he still has a quick return trip to the winner’s circle left in him.

