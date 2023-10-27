When is the next PGA event? Exploring the dates, venue, and more

With just three tournaments remaining in the FedEx Cup Fall, the PGA Tour season comes to a close. The timing could not be more exciting, as the lucky 100 who will join the FedExCup Top 50 as Tour members in 2024 will be determined.

The World Wide Technology Championship, which begins on November 2 in Mexico, is the first of these three final tournaments. This is a very prominent tournament, with the winner receiving 500 FedEx Cup points.

The World Wide Technology Championship will be the first PGA Tour event held in Mexico. It is presently played at El Cardonal at Diamante, a course designed by Tiger Woods in Los Cabos, Baja California.

The 2023 edition of the World Wide Technology Championship will make its debut at this venue, as the previous 12 editions were played at El Camaleón Golf Course on the Riviera Maya.

The aggregate (261) and to par (-23) records were set by Viktor Hovland in 2021. Russell Henley tied them in 2022 and he won the title as well.

The World Wide Technology prize pool is $8.2 million and the winner will receive $1,476,000. The tour was added to the PGA Tour schedule in 2007. Among the players who have won the event, the inaugural champions Fred Funk, Harris English and Graeme McDowell stand out.

Hovland is the only multiple winner so far, having won the 2020 and 2020 editions. Those were the Norwegian's second and third PGA Tour victories.

Field for next PGA Tour event announced

The field for the World Wide Technology Championship has some interesting details. One is that famed club pro-Michael Block qualifies in his capacity as PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year.

Michael Block will be at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship (Image via Getty).

Another hallmark of the tournament is that it reserves four Designated Sponsor Exemptions for Mexican players or players of Mexican or Spanish heritage, whether from Latin America, the United States, or Spain.

The field will include seven FedEx Cup Top 50 players. These are players who have already qualified for the 2024 season, although the majority of them haven't participated since August, pushing their return to the course forward.

The field includes five members of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) Top 50 and 23 ranked in the Top 100. Cameron Young (16th) will be the highest-ranked golfer. Other names to watch out for are Sahith Theegala (29th), Lucas Glover (32nd) and Ludvig Aberg (58th).

Russell Henley will not be defending his title in Los Cabos. Other past winners of the tournament include Matt Kuchar (64th), Patton Kizzire (280th), Charley Hoffman (333rd) and Brian Gay.

This tournament is also a great place for the PGA Tour's young rising stars to continue to hone their talents. Such is the case with the aforementioned Aberg and Theegala, as well as Akshay Bhatia (110th) and Taylor Montgomery (76th).