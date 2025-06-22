When Phil Mickelson revealed how the 2016 Ryder Cup "turned around his relationship" with Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson's rivalry was one of the most celebrated camaraderies in the history of golf. The duo had their fair share of moments as competitive rivals, but Mickelson once revealed that the 2016 Ryder Cup brought respect into their relationship.

Mickelson and Woods' rivalry started while both of them were approaching their career peaks. The equation considerably changed when the 15-time major champion and Phil Mickelson played in The Match: Champions For Charity in November 2018.

However, in May 2020, Mikelson revealed what he thinks is a turning point in his relationship with Woods. Before he was set to play in The Match, the now-56-year-old golfer sat down for an interview on The Dan Patrick Show and revealed his relationship with Woods.

Phil Mickelson said that they discussed plans to win the 2016 Ryder Cup, where Woods was an assistant captain for Team USA. Mickelson said (as quoted by Golf.com):

"I think our relationship turned around in 2016 when we worked together for the Ryder Cup. He was an assistant captain... we ended up spending a lot of time on the phone... talking about players, picks, statistics, alternate shot, course setup..."

Phil Mickelson further explained how a common aim brought them together and was instrumental in changing their dynamics forever. The six-time major champion said:

"Getting an idea to see how prepared he was and how meticulous with each little thing, I had a new respect for him. But when we worked together for a common goal, which was to win the Ryder Cup... I think that was kind of the turning point."

The 2016 biennial competition saw Phil Mickelson secure 2.5 points for Team USA at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota. His 2016 Ryder Cup overall record was 2-1-1 (0-0-1 in Singles, 1-1-0 in Foursomes, and 1-0-0 in Fourballs). Woods' role as an assistant captain was crucial as Team USA had a 17-11 win against Team Europe after eight long years.

Phil Mickelson once credited Tiger Woods for helping his approach towards fitness

Woods and Lefty spent years through a frosty relationship, which had its highs and lows over time. Apart from their different personalities and varied approach to golf, the duo had different takes on fitness.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner was regular with his weight training regimen. Phil Mickelson, on the other hand, had a very laid-back approach to fitness. However, he was visibly thin when Lefty won the PGA Championship in 2021.

Despite their relationship, Mickelson openly admitted Woods' indirect contribution to his fitness levels. While talking with Australian Golf Digest, Lefty said (quoted by The Sun):

"When I started playing golf though fitness wasn’t even an issue. It wasn’t until Tiger came along - he was years behind me - that it really got to be accepted and then got to grow."

Woods and Mickelson's strained relationship started with their rivalry, but it softened gradually when the duo competed in The Match, aiming to raise money for the charity.

