"It's been terrific" – When Phil Mickelson backed the Brooks Koepka–Bryson DeChambeau rivalry as good for the game

In 2021, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau had a widely publicized feud that left the golf world stunned. That same year, 45-time PGA Tour winner Phil Mickelson was asked to comment on the epic rivalry, and he said that it was good for the game.

Ad

Koepka and DeChambeau’s rivalry initially flared up in 2019 when the former disapproved of the latter’s pace of play during the Dubai Desert Classic. They clashed heads again in the 2021 PGA Championship, and the feud reached an all-time high when fans began to heckle DeChambeau with “Brooksie” heckles.

During an episode of the live Pat McAfee show in August 2021, 11-time European Tour winner and six-time major champ Phil Mickelson spoke about the feud. He stated that it was a brilliant way to grow the game of golf.

Ad

Trending

“I think it's brilliant for golf. I think it's incredible, and I like and respect both players very much. I think it's something that has helped golf transcend beyond just the golf page and move more into the sports world. It's been great for both of them individually as well.” [28:30]

“I just think it's been terrific. They've brought a lot of awareness to the game of golf, along with great storylines and a lot of interest. I think it's been fabulous,” he added.

Ad

Ad

Later that year, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka reached a cease-fire and squashed their differences. They both competed for Team US in the Ryder Cup, helping the team to claim the victory with 19-9 over Team Europe. Afterwards, the two players hugged it out while holding the trophy and singing.

A year after winning the Ryder Cup, DeChambeau and Koepka both joined LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league, further strengthening their newfound common ground. In 2024, DeChambeau commented on the rivalry, saying they were past it and now respect each other.

Ad

Meanwhile, Koepka echoed the thoughts, saying he was initially wrong about DeChambeau and the feud was over.

Phil Mickelson congratulates Scottie Scheffler after 2025 PGA Championshp victory

On May 18, 2025, Scottie Scheffler claimed his third major championship title at the PGA Championship. Following the phenomenal victory, Phil Mickelson shared a tweet on X, congratulating Scheffler for the victory and lauding him as the World No. 1 golfer. The tweet read:

Ad

“Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on an incredible performance. Clearly #1 in the world.

Take a look at Phil Mickelson's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Phil Mickelson is no stranger to lifting the PGA Championship trophy. He won the tournament in 2005 and 2021. He has won every major championship except the US Open but has placed second in the tournament six times.

This year, Mickelson attempted to win the US Open for the first time to secure a career Grand Slam. However, he performed poorly in the tournament and missed the cut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More