When was Phil Mickelson's last Masters win?

US golfer Phil Mickelson is widely regarded as one of the best golfers on the circuit with six major tournament titles and 45 PGA Tour wins to his name. In 2021, he became the oldest player to ever win the PGA Championship.

Phil Mickelson is also a three-time Masters winner, having won the prestigious tournament in 2004, 2006, and finally in 2010.

His last victory at Augusta National was as special as it was dramatic. The entire competition was a live-action thriller, with Phil Mickelson and Lee Westwood going head-to-head until the last moment. But once Mickelson picked up speed, there was no looking back for him. For good measure, he birdied the last hole in an exhilarating climax and cemented his name in Masters history forever.

Mickelson faced many personal struggles that year. His wife Amy had been suffering from breast cancer the preceding year and even his mother Mary Mickelson was suffering from cancer.

CBS reporter Jim Nantz perfectly summed up the poignant victory by saying:

"That's a win for the family."

The statement was felt by everyone when Phil Mickelson greeted his waiting wife, Amy, with a prolonged hug and kiss after his final birdie putt.

The 2010 Masters tournament was an exciting affair, with world-class golfers putting their best foot and stroke forward. Such was the thrill that TRP ratings for the contest skyrocketed in the US. In fact, such was the nature of the popularity that Mickelson's 2010 victory was ranked third of all time, only behind Tiger Woods' historic wins in 1997 and 2001.

Will Phil Mickelson play in 2023 Masters?

Phil Mickelson at The 2021 Masters - Round Three (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

US golfer Phil Mickelson was the most expensive golfer to defect from the PGA Tour to join the controversial LIV Golf series this year. The Saudi-backed league has been under fire ever since its inception for human rights violations in the country and for changing the traditional golf format.

Last year, some scandalous statements were reportedly made by Mickelson about the newly-founded league. His comments caused a public uproar and Lefty lost some big sponsors.

Following the controversy, he made the shocking decision not to play at the 2022 Masters for the first time in 28 years.

However, in September, Phil Mickelson expressed his desire to compete again at Augusta National. He "wholeheartedly" believes that he will play at the 2023 Masters.

He spoke with Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig about the same:

"I believe wholeheartedly I'll be at Augusta. thought my conversations with (Masters chairman) Fred Ridley (last spring) - which I will keep between us - were extremely classy. I have the utmost respect for him and the leaders of the majors."

The PGA Tour has banned all players who defected to LIV Golf from participating in any PGA Tour event. Major tournaments, however, do not come under the PGA Tour jurisdiction. The Masters has not given any such decision of a ban as of yet.

Mickelson also stated his opinion on the possibility of a ban.

"There's been, to date, no threat at all. I'm not saying that couldn't change. I just don't see how that could benefit anybody. I believe they are wise enough and great leaders who can see that."

Lefty didn't think the majors would follow the PGA Tour's suit.

"I really don't think that's going to happen. I believe that the leaders of the majors are really brilliant people who love the game of golf. And I believe they understand how not having many of the top players in the world undermines their events. And how that would hurt the game of golf."

The 2023 Masters will take place from April 6 to 9. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the reigning champion.

