“We haven’t put it together” - Phil Mickelson critical of his team’s performance in LIV Golf

Amid the ongoing LIV Golf Jeddah event, Phil Mickelson has now urged his teammates to aim for better results. The six-time major winner said that his team, Hy Flyers GC, has been performing under par so far in the season.

Speaking from the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Mickelson sought a better performance in Jeddah ahead of the season-ending Miami event later this month.

The 52-year-old sounded like a true captain, as he called on his "capable" teammates to give better results. The American superstar’s Hy Flyers GC team consists of him, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, and Cameron Tringale. Coming into the Jeddah event, the team sat ninth in the 12-team standings.

Speaking about his team’s performance, Phil Mickelson said that they were "pretty far down." He addressed the low scores and said that the team needed to "regroup" with a better strategy for results.

While being critical of their performances, captain Mickelson also dubbed his teammates as being capable of garnering positive results.

Speaking on Day 1 of the LIV Golf Jeddah event, Phil Mickelson said:

“We’re pretty far down the list and we’re not in a position to get a bye on Friday. So, we’re trying to use this week to get our game sharp. We have a lot of good players. We haven’t put it together. We need to build a little bit of momentum as we head into the final event of the year.”

He added:

“We’ll have some time then to kind of regroup, get ready for the upcoming year. And there’s a lot of things internally that are happening within as we transition from LIV (Invitational) to the League … But we have a chance here to gain a little bit of momentum, play well on a golf course that’s fun to play, very similar to when we’re going to be playing in Doral, to try to build some momentum.”

Being one of the 12 major winners on the field, Mickelson went on to hand out some motivation.

Speaking ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah event, Mickelson said that his squad must build momentum for the season-ending championship in Miami.

He said:

“Let’s go out and play well, win our points and move on to the weekend. I think that we have enough good players to do it, we just have to start playing the golf that we’re capable of playing.”

Phil Mickelson’s motivation seems to have worked as his team has since jumped three spots on the table.

Phil Mickelson looks to make it big in Jeddah

At the end of Day 1 of the Jeddah event, Lefty’s HY Flyers GC sat sixth on the table along with Louis Oosthuizen’s Stinger GC. The squad’s three-place jump looks positive for Phil Mickelson, who will be aiming to make it big at the all-important Team Championship at Trump National Doral Golf Club from Oct. 28 to 30.

The three-day knockout tournament will have a $50 million prize purse, making it all the more exciting for players like Mickelson, who had a forgettable individual season.

Having finished 17th in the 48-man field in Bangkok, Thailand last weekend, Mickelson arrived in Jeddah with the hope of landing his first top-six finish of the season.

Poll : 0 votes