“I see LIV Golf trending upwards” – Phil Mickelson dubs LIV as the ‘winning side’ over PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson is probably the biggest name on LIV Golf’s roster. The series’ $200 million-star has now come out to take his strongest stand for the series. Amid the raging PGA Tour-LIV Golf debate, Mickelson has now called LIV the “winning side.”

Mickelson joined LIV Golf earlier this year. He made his debut in the series in June. The 52-year-old has played LIV’s every single event since and has been its poster boy. The marquee player has also been the series’ face in their legal fight against the PGA over the suspension of players. Ahead of the upcoming event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, he has now once again backed the controversial series.

Returning to Saudi Arabia for the first time since his controversial remarks on LIV Golf's funding source, Phil Mickelson on Thursday reiterated that he is "glad" with his move. The golfer dubbed LIV the "winning side" and stated that the PGA Tour was trending downwards.

Speaking at a news conference in Jeddah, Phil Mickelson said:

"I think going forward you have to pick a side. You have to pick what side do you think is going to be successful. And I firmly believe that I'm on the winning side of how things are going to evolve and shape in the coming years for professional golf.”

Mickelson also mentioned large player defections from the PGA Tour to LIV. He stated that the American circuit had “all the best players” in the world for two to three decades. He reiterated in his earlier statement that things won’t be the same again.

He added:

"We play against a lot of the best players in the world on LIV and there are a lot of the best players in the world on the PGA Tour. And ... until both sides sit down and have a conversation and work something out, both sides are going to continue to change and evolve. And I see LIV Golf trending upwards, I see the PGA Tour trending downwards and I love the side that I'm on."

Phil Mickelson denies the interview with Alan Shipnuck

Interestingly, Phil Mickelson went on to address the statements on LIV Golf’s funding, which landed him in trouble earlier this year. Referring to his “interview” with Shipnuck, who published an unauthorized biography of Mickelson in May, the six-time major champion said that his statements were taken out of context.

In the interview, Mickelson referred to the Saudis as "scary motherf***ers to get involved with." Published two weeks after the Saudi International at Royal Greens, this blew and created major controversy ahead of Mickelson’s move to the Saudi-backed series.

As per Shipnuck, Phil Mickelson was quoted as saying:

"We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

Mickelson has now come out to deny the statements made despite his earlier explanation on the matter.

He said that he “never did an interview with Alan Shipnuck.” He said that the comments were off the record and shared without context. The golfer went on to add that he has “utmost respect for everybody” involved with him and the series.

