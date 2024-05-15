When did Rory McIlroy announce his split from Caroline Wozniacki? Relationship timeline explored

Rory McIlroy called off his engagement with ace tennis player Caroline Wozniacki in May 2014 after dating for around three years. The couple started dating in August 2011 and were head over heels in love with each other.

In December 2013, McIlroy proposed to her for marriage, and later the Danish tennis player confirmed their engagement by posting pictures of the couple along with the engagement ring on her X account with the caption:

"Happy New Year everyone! Rory and I started 2014 with a bang! ... I said YES!!!!"

The couple was set to get married towards the end of the next year, but well before the big day arrived, they called it off in May 2014. According to the Irish Star, Rory McIlroy broke up with the tennis star over a phone call that lasted only a few minutes. He was reportedly unprepared for marriage and decided to part ways.

In an interview with ESPN at the BMW PGA Championship in 2014, McIlroy released a statement on his split with Wozniacki (as quoted by US Magazine):

"It is quite a difficult time for Caroline and myself, and the statement really said it all this morning. It was mutual, and we both thought it was the best for us, the best for both of us. Time to move on, and I’ve said all that I need to say.”

Following her split with Rory McIlroy, Caroline Wozniacki started dating NBA Star David Lee. The couple tied the knot in June 2019 in Tuscany. Wozniacki has been happily married to Lee and the couple welcomed two kids - their daughter Olivia in June 2021, and their son James a year later in October 2022.

The split with Rory McIlroy was devastating for Wozniacki; initially, she thought it was a joke.

"I was shocked" - When Caroline Wozniacki spoke about her breakup with Rory McIlroy

Following her split with Rory McIlroy, Caroline Wozniacki opened up about her heart-wrenching breakup on In Depth with Graham Bensinger in September 2014. The tennis star was shocked that the breakup happened over the phone.

Wozniacki had thought that McIlroy would have at least spoken to her about the situation. Discussing her breakup, Wozniacki said (as quoted by US Magazine):

“I was shocked. I thought at least it would be face to face or something but there was nothing. It was a phone call and I didn’t hear from him again. It was very hard because he made it very public from the start. He put out a press release and all of that so it just got put in my face.”

However, following their breakup, both sports stars did move on in their lives and got married. While Wozniacki has been happily married to Lee, Rory McIlroy is reportedly getting a divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll.