When Scottie Scheffler 'accidentally' crossed Cam Smith's putting line at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude  Championship

Scottie Scheffler is currently at TPC Southwind in Memphis playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023. But, here we are with another throwback from last year's edition when the current World No. 1 'accidentally' crossed then-World No. 2 Cam Smith's putting line.

During the tournament Scheffler unknowingly walked in front of Smith while the latter was looking for his ball. It appeared is safe that the American was in some sort of zone and walked across without noticing his opponent.

A Twitter user shared the video of Scottie Scheffler walking in front of Cam Smith's putting line. It also showed that the former let the latter know how he felt about his decision to join the Breakaway series. Watch the video here:

During the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Smith joining the newly-launched league was a huge rumor that was circulating around in the golfing fraternity. Henceforth, fans were so furious that they didn't think twice before making comments.

However, there was another Twitter user, who went on to share a video of Cam Smith and Scottie Scheffler giving a high-five to each other. The fan tried to convey the message that both the golfers have mutual respect for each other. Check out the video here:

How did Scottie Scheffler and Cam Smith perform at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The current World No. 1 and then-World No. 2 entered the first 2022 post-season playoff event standing on top and second, respectively, in the FedEx Cup rankings. However, Scottie Scheffler was forced out of the event after two days, as he did not manage to make the cut. Meanwhile, Cam Smith had a decent outing and finished tied for 13th on the leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler started off his play at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship with a forgettable round of 1 over 71. He tried covering the loss on the second day, but failed and missed the cut line by merely one stroke. In the second round, he shot 2 under 68.

Scottie Scheffler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2022 (via Getty Images)

As for Cam Smith, the first three rounds were truly fruitful; however, he lost momentum in the fourth round, which led him to finish tied for 13th. He came out with an aggregate score of 9 under 271. In splits, he scored 67-65-69-70.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship was won by Will Zalatoris.

Scottie Scheffler played all three playoffs in 2022. Despite missing the cut in the first event, he came back strong and finished tied for three in the BMW Championship and tied for second in the Tour Championship.

Meanwhile, Cam Smith missed the BMW Championship due to an unfortunate hip injury. However, he returned to play in the Tour Championship and finished 20th on the leaderboard.