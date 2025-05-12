When Tiger Woods spent the most consecutive and cumulative weeks atop in the OWGR list

Tiger Woods is regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, and he holds numerous records to back this up. Arguably, his best achievement is that he holds the record for the most weeks ranked as world number one.

Woods was the world's number one ranked golfer for a total of 683 weeks. He also held the ranking for a five-year straight period (281 consecutive weeks).

Tiger Woods' streak began on June 12, 2005, and ended on October 30, 2010. He remained number one on the OWGR ranking for a total of five years, four months, and 18 days without being dethroned. Woods accomplished a lot over this time period, winning a total of 33 PGA Tour events.

Here's a complete list of all the events he won during this streak:

The Masters (2005)

The Open Championship (2005)

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (2005)

WGC-American Express Championship (2005)

Ford Championship at Doral (2005)

Buick Invitational (2005)

Buick Invitational (2006)

Ford Championship at Doral (2006)

The Open Championship (2006)

PGA Championship (2006)

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (2006)

Deutsche Bank Championship (2006)

Canadian Open (2006)

WGC-American Express Championship (2006)

Buick Invitational (2007)

WGC-CA Championship (2007)

Wachovia Championship (2007)

The Memorial Tournament (2007)

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (2007)

PGA Championship (2007)

BMW Championship (2007)

Buick Invitational (2008)

WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship (2008)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2008)

U.S. Open (2008)

Arnold Palmer Invitational (2009)

The Memorial Tournament (2009)

AT&T National (2009)

Buick Open (2009)

WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (2009)

BMW Championship (2009)

Tiger Woods won 11 international tournaments in addition to his 33 PGA Tour triumphs. He was even injured in 2008 and required knee surgery, yet no one was able to dethrone him from the top spot.

Tiger Woods provides his assessment on the 2025 PGA Championship

GOLF: FEB 16 PGA The Genesis Invitational - Source: Getty

The second golf major of the year, the PGA Championship, will soon begin. Unfortunately, Tiger Woods will be unable to compete in the tournament due to the surgery he underwent to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. While the golfer is not participating in the event, he did share his thoughts on the Quail Hollow course, which is hosting the event.

Wood's clothing company Sun Day Red uploaded a video of the golfer about his thoughts on the course. In the video, he stated via X:

"Well, it's an amazing golf course in the fact that it's hosting the second PGA Championship. The green mile, those last two holes are, I think it's longer than a mile. Those are some seriously hard holes, and that the golf course can be had just by putting the ball in the right spots."

The caption for the post read:

"To compete in Charlotte, NC, you have to see opportunities where others see obstacles. The Carolina Collection is infused with performance insights from Tiger himself, designed for peak performance when the stakes are highest. #SunDayRed"

There is currently no set date for Tiger Woods' return to the game. However, it is almost certain that he will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

