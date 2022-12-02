When a TikTok influencer was fined for hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon

TikTok star Katie Sigmond, who enjoys more than 10 million followers on social media platforms, landed in the hot soup after her Snapchat video went viral on the internet over a month ago. In the video, she was captured golfing at the top of the Grand Canyon.

The video saw Katie aiming for a shot at the Grand Canyon but missing it, and her driver shaft and ball flew into the canyon. She posted the video on her social media account on October 26, and then people reshared it on other platforms, such as the National Park subreddit.

The officers identified the Tiktok influencer within a day as they came across the video. They sent a legal notice in which she was charged with three misdemeanor infractions, including hitting an item at the Grand Canyon, littering, and endangering the lives of animals and people below.

She was charged with three class B misdemeanors under the Code of Federal Regulations Title 36. However, Sigmond had only been cited for tossing or throwing items into the Grand Canyon and was ordered to pay a $285 fine and $60 processing fees.

Grand Canyon (Image via Golf Weekly)

Katie Sigmond was condemned by social media users in comments on her post, and thus, she quickly deleted the video from all platforms. But it was too late, as it had already gone viral on the internet.

As per Golf Weekly, Katie appeared at the District Court in Flagstaff, and her case was resolved through a collateral forfeiture agreement. The influencer paid the fine to the Texas-based Violations Bureau.

"Really do not need a lot of common sense to use TikTok" - people denounce TikTok influencer for golfing atop Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon National Park shared the video on their official Facebook page, reminding people not to throw items into the canyon.

In their post, they jotted down the following:

"Do we really need to say, 'don't hit golf balls into the Grand Canyon?'"

The video had more than 800 comments, and users denounced the influencer. One user wrote:

"Really do not need a lot of common sense to use TikTok.... explains a lot about this incredibly stupid kid."

Another wrote:

"Not sure if she's an influencer or under the influence? At any rate ...get her."

People talked about the safety of others who came for a hike and may have gotten injured because of the ball. One user wrote:

"How about she stands at the hundred-yard mark and sees who can hit her!"

Others mentioned:

"Let the punishment fit the crime. She must go down to find the ball and the club, then makes a video admitting her foolishness."

The comments did not stop there. Some went on to say:

"It was like an astronaut hitting a golf ball on the moon, without forethought."

"She's a moron. I hope someone knocks her in the head and gives her some common sense. She needs it."

Katie Sigmond is a social media influencer best known for her workouts and dancing videos. She has more than 7 million followers on Tiktok and around 3 million on Instagram.

Sigmond is not the only one who got into trouble because of her stunt. Last year, a man was pictured hitting a baseball into the Canyon. However, he identified himself after the officials solicited tips to help them find the person.

