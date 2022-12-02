What happened to Megha Thakur? Tributes pour in as TikTok star dies unexpectedly at 21

Popular TikTok star Megha Thakur recently passed away at the age of 21. Her parents disclosed the news two days ago on her Instagram account. The post featured a picture of her alongside the date of her funeral.

Megha’s parents described her as a confident and independent individual, before requesting the blessing of her fans since she had always loved them. The caption stated:

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha Thakur, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on November 24, 2022 in the early morning hours.”

According to the Instagram post, Thakur’s funeral was held on November 29, 2022. The circumstances leading to her demise remain unknown but there have been reports circulating online about her reportedly passing away in a car accident.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Megha Thakur gained recognition for her frequent appearances on TikTok. Through her prominence on social media, she was able to build a huge fanbase that fervently expressed its grief on Twitter following her demise:

anushka? @anus_kha Megha Thakur, a young influencer I followed on ig passed away unexpectedly 5 days ago and it really shook me. She was so young, confident and full of life. She worked so hard to give other women confidence even when she was going through lows, life is truly unpredictable Megha Thakur, a young influencer I followed on ig passed away unexpectedly 5 days ago and it really shook me. She was so young, confident and full of life. She worked so hard to give other women confidence even when she was going through lows, life is truly unpredictable

GIRLQUEENPU$$YBOSS💰 @adessisafaera 🤍 My favorite influencer just passed🤍 I literally just woke up about 30 mins ago and open IG & saw the post her parents put in her page. Megha Thakur will always be remembered My favorite influencer just passed🤍 I literally just woke up about 30 mins ago and open IG & saw the post her parents put in her page. Megha Thakur will always be remembered 💛🤍

Jalina @MsJalina



May her soul Rest In Peace Megha Thakur passed she was one of my favorite influencers on IG, she was very open and transparent about the way she felt and she was an advocate for girls who felt like they were too skinny and she helped me with my confidence.May her soul Rest In Peace Megha Thakur passed she was one of my favorite influencers on IG, she was very open and transparent about the way she felt and she was an advocate for girls who felt like they were too skinny and she helped me with my confidence. May her soul Rest In Peace ❤️

Sukhnidh ⚆ _ ⚆ @skhndh i still feel like it's not my place to grieve - but the least i can do is witness her meaningfully one last time. she was megha thakur/meghamind_ on TT/meghaminnd on IG. rest in peace you beautiful person :( i still feel like it's not my place to grieve - but the least i can do is witness her meaningfully one last time. she was megha thakur/meghamind_ on TT/meghaminnd on IG. rest in peace you beautiful person :( https://t.co/CQW6fZOnEl

shuu @chouxpastry she had her whole life ahead of her and she had so much love to share i just found out megha thakur passed (meghaminnd on ig) and this honestly broke my heart bc she’s helped me so much with my body dysmorphia and feeling confident in my own skin and i justshe had her whole life ahead of her and she had so much love to share i just found out megha thakur passed (meghaminnd on ig) and this honestly broke my heart bc she’s helped me so much with my body dysmorphia and feeling confident in my own skin and i just 💔💔💔💔💔 she had her whole life ahead of her and she had so much love to share i 💔💔💔💔

dd💞 @dxniyad i can’t believe megha thakur passed away bro I am in denial right now i can’t believe megha thakur passed away bro I am in denial right now😢😢

natasha 🪬 @strawberrysm0ke no omg not megha thakur :( this is so sad no omg not megha thakur :( this is so sad

🥜 @y0urwishlist sorry obviously i didn’t know her personally but im so sad about megha thakur i’ve been feeling sorta down all day sorry obviously i didn’t know her personally but im so sad about megha thakur i’ve been feeling sorta down all day

Ebony Darkness 🇸🇳 @geewayluver I cannot believe megha thakur passed away whatttt I cannot believe megha thakur passed away whatttt

Megha Thakur was famous for her TikTok videos

Born on July 17, 2001, Megha Thakur was a native of Indore, India. She became popular as a social media personality in a short span of time and accrued several followers on different platforms.

Thakur finished her graduation from Mayfield Secondary School and joined Western University in 2019. She made her TikTok debut the same year, with her first video receiving around 3,000 likes and 60,000 views. Her videos mostly included references to popular personalities like Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid.

Megha was a popular TikTok star (Image via meghaminnd/Instagram)

Megha tried her luck in modeling and walked the ramp at the CAISA Fashion Show in 2019. She was a part of Elite Model Management for six months the following year. Megha later went viral for speaking about self-confidence and body positivity.

Among her several videos on TikTok, one received around 10 million views. It featured her giving a guide on how to dance. Her words in the video were also loved by her followers, which stated:

“It’s not about how big it is, it’s about how big you think it is, so no telling yourself it’s too flat. You’re going to tell yourself that you have a dump truck that’s ready to do some damage and watch the magic unfold!”

Megha Thakur was also active on Instagram with around 101,000 followers. These posts featured her in different backgrounds, sharing powerful messages and riveting insights.

Thakur was a social media star but detailed information about her personal life is currently unavailable. She is survived by her parents and other family members.

Poll : 0 votes