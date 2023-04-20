Tiger Woods, one of the greatest golfers of all time, suffered a devastating car accident in 2021, resulting in multiple injuries, including a fractured ankle, and is now in a recovery period again. The incident left fans around the world wondering when he will play next.

In this article, we will take a closer look at his surgery, recovery, and the predicted timeline for his return to the golf course.

The Masters - Round Three

Subtalar Fusion Surgery

After the accident, Tiger underwent an extensive operation, which included a subtalar fusion surgery to repair his damaged ankle. The subtalar joint is located below the ankle and connects the foot to the ankle bone. It is an essential part of the foot, responsible for side-to-side movement and balancing the weight of the body. In Tiger's case, the joint was severely damaged, requiring surgical intervention to fix it.

Subtalar fusion surgery involves fusing the bones in the joint, making it more stable and less painful. During the operation, a metal plate was inserted to hold the bones in place while they healed. This surgery is a complex procedure that requires extensive recovery and rehabilitation.

The Masters - Round Three

Predicted recovery time

The recovery time varies from person to person, depending on the extent of the injury and the type of surgery performed. In general, it takes six to eight weeks for the bones to fuse, and another three to six months for complete healing and rehabilitation.

According to a statement by his team, Tiger's recovery is progressing well, and he is following a rigorous rehabilitation program to regain his strength and mobility. His recent social media posts have shown him in good spirits, hitting golf balls from a simulator, which suggests that he is on the road to recovery.

The Masters - Round Two

Return to Golf

While Tiger's return to the golf course is eagerly anticipated by his fans and the golfing community, it is still uncertain when that will happen. His agent, Mark Steinberg, has stated that there is no specific timeline for his return and that they are taking it day by day.

Tiger's return to golf will depend on the progress of his rehabilitation, and his doctors will have the final say on when he is ready to play again. In the meantime, he is focusing on his recovery and following a strict rehabilitation program to regain his strength and mobility.

Tiger Woods is a fighter, and he has overcome many challenges in his career, both on and off the golf course. His latest injury is a setback, but it is not one that he cannot overcome. His healing is progressing well, and he is following a rigorous rehabilitation program to regain his strength and mobility.

The Masters - Round Two

While fans around the world are eagerly awaiting his return, the golfing community is hopeful that he will be back on the course soon. Tiger's recovery is a reminder that he is human and that even the greatest golfers of all time face setbacks. However, if anyone can overcome this injury, it is Tiger Woods.

Poll : 0 votes