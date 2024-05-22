Where is the 2024 LIV Golf team championship going to be held? All you need to know about the venue

The LIV Golf Team Championship was the only event on the circuit's calendar that still did not have a venue. That wait came to an end on Wednesday, May 22, when the league announced the name of the course that will host the final tournament of the season.

The Maridoe Golf Club will be the venue for the LIV Golf Team Championship, to be held from September 22 to 22. The facility is located in Carrollton, Dallas County, Texas. According to NUCLR GOLF, it is the home course of several stars such as Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris.

The Maridoe Golf Club's course was designed by Steve Smyers and Patrick Andrews, using the facilities of the former Columbian Country Club. Maridoe opened in 2017 and is considered among the top private clubs in the state. The course is 7,800 yards, is par 72, and has a slope rating of 155.

Despite being a new facility, several relevant tournaments have been held there, albeit primarily at the local level. These include the Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship and the TGA Texas Mid-Amateur Championship, both in 2019.

The LIV Golf Team Championship will be the highest-level event ever held at the Maridoe Golf Club. Until now, that spot was held by the 2021 United States Golf Association (USGA) Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

Greg Norman: "Our LIV Golf Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club will be a great experience"

The Maridoe Golf Championship was presented as the venue for the LIV Golf Team Championship, with much rejoicing from the league leadership:

"Texas is legendary for producing and hosting great golfers who set a high bar while competing for championships," LIV CEO Greg Norman told the circuit's news service.

"Our Team Championship at Maridoe Golf Club will be a great experience for our players and all the fans in attendance," he added.

The board of the Maridoe Golf Club was also pleased that the facility was hosting this event. So said Albert Huddleston, founder of the club:

"Maridoe is designed to be an enjoyable but demanding member’s club while always ready to provide a great test for elite golfers to entertain golf enthusiasts."

The LIV Golf Team Championship will be the final event of the league's 2024 season. The 13 teams that currently make up the roster will compete in it, with a system of seeded teams based on their position in the season's points list.

The seeded teams will be the top three teams, so they will not play in the first round (quarterfinals). The three teams that win will join the five teams that win in the first round to play in the semifinals on Saturday.

The circuit has not disclosed details of how the final day will unfold. In the 2023 season Team Championship, all players teed off on the final day. That event was won by the Crushers GC, led by Bryson DeChambeau.