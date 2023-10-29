Where is Celine Boutier from? LPGA golfer’s birthplace, ethnicity and more explored

Celine Boutier stands out not only for her remarkable course skills, but also for her fascinating history that spans continents.

The 29-year-old golfing sensation, born on November 10, 1993, in Clamart, France, has been creating waves on both the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Tour. She has enthralled fans all over the world with her incredible talent.

Boutier's voyage began in Clamart, a lovely town in Paris's southern suburbs, but enjoyed a multicultural upbringing as her parents are Thai. This blend of French and Thai ancestry has contributed to her unique perspective and has influenced her approach to the sport.

While Boutier is from Clamart, she has not limited her abilities to her native town. She resides in Montrouge, France, and has significant ties to the United States, having grown up in Dallas, Texas. This has also increased her global appeal and the enormous adoration for her golfing abilities.

Boutier's path to professional golf included an academic component as well. She attended Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where she majored in psychology and minored in economics.

Celine Boutier's love for sports is shared by her family. She has a twin sister, Christie, who was a nationally ranked swimmer. Boutier also has a younger brother, Kevin, who plays on the Florida Professional Golf Tour.

Celine Boutier's recent win at Maybank Championship

Celtine Boutier recently competed at the Maybank Championship, which took place at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Malaysia from October 26 to 29. The French golfer once again showed off her remarkable skills in a thrilling match.

When Boutier and Thailand golf prodigy Atthaya Thitikul, found themselves tied for first place, the competition took an unexpected turn. Both athletes finished the event with an impressive total score of 267, an astounding 21 strokes under par.

Their steadfast focus and experience saw both players get an equal share of the coveted title of co-champion of the Maybank Championship.

Celine Boutier's remarkable career gained another significant accomplishment with this victory. It also strengthened her position as a force in the professional golf world.