Where is Erik Van Rooyen from? Golfer’s birthplace, ethnicity and more explored

Erik van Rooyen is a South African golfer whose recent win at the World Wide Technology Championship has brought him into the spotlight.

Born on February 21, 1990, in Bellville, South Africa, Erik's journey in golf began in his home country, which is recognized for its strong golfing tradition.

For his higher education, Erik attended the University of Minnesota. During his time there, he also honed his skills on the golf course, contributing to the university's golf team.

His amateur win at the 2012 Minnesota State Amateur is a testament to his growth during his collegiate years.

Turning professional in 2013, Erik has since competed across various tours, with his professional wins including two on the PGA Tour and one on the European Tour. These wins are significant milestones in Erik's career, marking him as a standout player in the international golf scene.

His victories on the PGA Tour came at the Barracuda Championship and the World Wide Technology Championship, with the latter in November 2023. On the European Tour, his notable win was at the Scandinavian Invitation.

Erik's career is also highlighted by his participation in major championships, where he has had varied success, including a top-10 finish at the 2019 PGA Championship.

Image of Erik Van Rooyen

How was Van Rooyen's performance at WWT 2023?

Erik van Rooyen won the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023 with a score of 27 under par. His final round was exceptional, with a score of 9 under par.

The highlight was his performance on the back nine, where he scored 8 under 28, including an eagle on the last hole. This win was his second on the PGA Tour, with the first coming in 2021.

The victory was inspired by his friend Jon Trasamar, who is fighting cancer. Trasamar and Erik played golf together at the University of Minnesota.

The win meant a lot to Erik van Rooyen, not just for the prize money and job security but also as a tribute to his friend.

After a tough year and ranking 151st in Strokes Gained: Total, Rooyen's work with coach Sean Foley paid off. He finished two shots ahead of Matt Kuchar and Camilo Villegas.

This win secured his place in major golf events and marked a significant point in his career.