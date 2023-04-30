Where is PGA Golfer Michael Thompson from?

PGA golfer Michael Thompson was born on April 16, 1985, in Tucson, Arizona. However, he currently resides in Birmingham, Alabama. He has won two PGA Tour events till now and the most recent win came in the 2020 3M Open.

Thompson is not a popular golfer on the tour, but his presence has been felt by a lot of players in various tournaments he competed in. He has participated in all four major golf tournaments at least once in his career now.

Michael Thompson: Life and career

American professional golfer Michael Thompson was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. His amateur career started during his time at the University High School in 1999 and in 2003, he won the Class 4A state team championship. He was also named Arizona High School State Player of the Year twice consecutively in 2002 and 2003.

The golfer was a part of Tulane University for two seasons. But after their golf team disbanded due to Hurricane Katrina, he transferred to the University of Alabama. He was also named the 2008 SEC Player of the Year.

Michael Thompson participated in the 2007 U.S. Amateur Championship, but was defeated by Colt Knost. After ending up as a finalist, he was invited to the 2008 Masters tournament and U.S. Open. At the Masters, he missed the cut. Later in the U.S. Open, he ended up as a low amateur to finish in the 28th rankings with a score of nine-over-par.

Before earning his pro card in July 2008, Thompson became number one in the World Amateur Golf Rankings for a week. In 2010, he played on the Hooters Tour and was named Player of the Year in the same year. After finishing 16th in the 2010 PGA Tour Q-School, he earned his PGA Tour Card.

Thompson played in the 2012 U.S. Open and finished in the T2 rankings with Graeme McDowell, which also marked his best finish in any of the major tournaments he competed in.

After his incredible performance, he jumped to 52nd rank in the OWGR. Later in the same year, he earned an invite to the Open Championship due to many players withdrawing due to injuries or personal reasons. However, he missed the cut at the tournament.

Michael Thompson's first PGA Tour victory came in 2013 when he won the Honda Classic. The win helped him move to a career-best OWGR which was 43rd.

It took him seven long years to secure his second win on the PGA Tour. He won the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Apart from other PGA Tournaments, he also participated in three Masters tournaments. In his first appearance in 2008, he missed the cut. In his second appearance in 2013, he finished in the T25 position on the leaderboard. In his last appearance in 2021, he finished T34.

Michael Thompson was also part of the Boys Scouts of America. He ended his association with the rank of Eagle Scout. He is married to a Doctor of Physical Therapy named Rachel Thompson. His wife has also caddied for him on the Hooters Tour. The couple has adopted two children.

