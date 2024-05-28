Where is the RBC Canadian Open being played? 5 things you need to know about the venue

The RBC Canadian Open is one of the most prestigious events on the PGA Tour calendar and the third longest-running tournament on the world golf calendar. The 2024 edition will be played from May 30 to June 2.

The 2024 RBC Canadian Open will be hosted at Hamilton Golf and Country Club located in Ancaster, Ontario, for the seventh time. It is one of the best courses in the country with a long history of promoting Canadian golf.

Let's take a closer look at this historic facility:

5 things you need to know about the RBC Canadian Open venue

#1 Ranks 3rd among those who have hosted the tournament the most times

Hamilton Golf and Country Club hosted the RBC Canadian Open in 1919 for its 12th and first post-war edition. The event then returned to Hamilton in 1930, 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2019.

This ranks the venue third among the venues that have hosted the Canadian Open the most times, tied with Mississaugua Golf & Country Club and St. George's Golf and Country Club. After the 2024 edition, Hamilton will rank solo third.

The list is led by Glen Abbey Golf Course in Ontario with 30 editions hosted. The second place is occupied by the Royal Montreal Golf Club which has hosted the RBC Canadian Open 10 times.

#2 Always a different champion

The first two editions of the Canadian Open hosted by Hamilton Golf and Country Club were far apart in time, both from each other and from the subsequent four editions that have been held there. For this and other reasons, no champion has ever repeated at the Ancaster venue.

In 1919, Englishman James Douglas Edgar won the first of his two consecutive victories at the Canadian Open. In that edition, Edgar set the record for the largest winning margin (16 strokes) that still stands today.

Eleven years later, Tommy Armour won the second of his three Canadian Open trophies at Ancaster. Armour defeated Leo Diegel in a playoff, who was seeking his fifth victory in the event.

It wasn't until 73 years later that the event returned to Hamilton Golf and Country Club. Since then Bob Tway (2003), Jim Furyk (2006), Scott Piercy (2012), and Rory McIlroy (2019) have won there.

#3 130 years of history

Hamilton Golf and Country Club will host the 2024 RBC Canadian Open as part of the venue's 130th anniversary celebrations. The course was founded in 1894 on the site now occupied by the Chedoke Golf Club, also in the city of Hamilton.

#4 Course details

The Hamilton Golf and Country Club course is 7,084 yards and is par 70. The original 18 holes were designed by renowned architect Harry Colt and opened in 1914. Robbie Robinson added another nine holes in 1974.

Following the 2019 edition of the Canadian Open, a restoration of the course was initiated with the aim of rescuing the original Harry Colt designs that were lost over the years. This restoration was led by Martin Ebert.

The course has two par 5 holes (4th, 17th) and four par 3s (6th, 8th, 13th, 16th). The design combines short and long par 4s, as is the case for the 11th (502 yards) and the 12th (380 late).

The course record is 60 and has been held by Brandt Snedeker since the 2019 edition of the Canadian Open.

#5 The course features an ice hockey-inspired hole

The importance of ice hockey in Canadian sports culture is well known. For that reason, the renovation of the course included an effort to bring some of that atmosphere to Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

That is why the par 3 14th hole is inspired by ice hockey. The hole, also known as 'The Rink,' includes an organist and other elements of the sport.