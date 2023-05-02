Jim Furyk gets appointed as captain of the USA team for the 2024 Presidents Cup

The 2024 Presidents Cup will commence on September 26 and the PGA Tour has announced that Jim Furyk will be the captain of the United States team.

The 52-year-old American professional golfer has 17 PGA Tour wins. His biggest career highlight was winning the 2003 U.S. Open. Interestingly, he has an incredible record of scoring the lowest round in tour history, which came in the 2016 Travelers Championship. He has also been a part of the Presidents Cup seven times in his career.

"I am humbled and excited"- Jim Furyk is overwhelmed to become the United States team captain

Jim Furyk, who has been part of the United States team in the Presidents Cup, has also served as vice-captain twice. He has also taken charge as the United States team captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

After getting appointed as the captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup, Furyk said:

"Being selected by my peers to take on the role as captain of the U.S. team for the 2024 Presidents Cup is truly an honor that I am humbled and excited to accept."

Jim Furyk felt that it was 'quite remarkable' to be selected as the United States captain, and he added:

"Over the span of several decades this event has evolved tremendously into the global showcase it is today, and I am thrilled to help continue that momentum. So many legendary captains have come before me, so now to be here as the 2024 U.S. team captain is quite remarkable."

The PGA Tour announced Canadian professional golfer Mike Weir as the international team captain in November 2022. This was not a surprise as the tournament is scheduled to be held at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan praised Jim Furky for his tremendous career on the tour and said:

"Jim has been a role model and a tremendous ambassador for the PGA Tour during his remarkable career."

Monahan added:

“And given the role he has played in the growth and success of the Presidents Cup over the last 25 years as both a competitor and a captain's assistant, it’s fitting he will bring his leadership skills to Montreal in 2024 where he takes on the role of U.S. Team Captain.”

Who is Jim Furyk?

Born on May 12, 1970, Jim Furyk is an American professional golfer who has signed with the PGA Tour. In a career that spans more than 30 years, he has had 29 professional wins, out of which 17 he has had on the Tour.

His first tour victory came in 1995 when he won the Las Vegas Invitational. His most recent tour victory was the 2015 RBC Heritage tournament. Although he has won just one major tournament, i.e., the 2003 U.S. Open, he is considered one of the most admired golfers in the world.

Furyk jumped to a career-best ranking of second in the OWGR in September 2006. From 1999 to 2016, he stayed in the top 10 for over 440 weeks.

Jim Furyk currently resides in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. He is married to Tabitha and has two children.

