Where does Tom Kim live? PGA Tour golfer’s residence, birthplace and more

Tom Kim is a professional golfer from South Korea. However, according to the PGA Tour his current residence is Dallas Texas. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, and was raised in Australia and then moved to the Philippines and later to Thailand.

Kim was born on June 21, 2002, in Seoul to a professional golfer, Kim Chang-Ik and played on the Buy.comTour. As he spent days playing in different countries, Kim is fluent in Tagalog, English, and Korean.

He started his professional career in 2018 and currently plays on the PGA, Asian, and Korean Tour. He has won 12 professional tournaments and reached number 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Tom Kim's performance on the PGA Tour in 2022-23

Tom Kim has recently defended his Shriners Children's Open title. He won the tournament last year and clinched the trophy again in 2023.

Tom Kim had a great outing this season playing on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season. He cracked onto the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the season and played all three playoffs. He finished T24 at the St.Jude Championship before finishing T10 at the BMW Championship and T20 at the Tour Championship.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Tom Kim played at the PGA Tour season 2022-23:

Shriners Children's Open

Result: 1

Score: 65-67-62-66

Prize money: $1,440,000.00

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Result: T25

Score: 70-68-67-69

Prize money: $85,085.00

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina

Result: T11

Score: 66-69-69-70

Prize money: $252,000.00

Hero World Challenge*

Result: T10

Score: 69-72-74-69

Prize money: $109,500.00

Sentry Tournament of Champions

Result: T5

Score: 65-69-68-68

Prize money: $555,000.00

Sony Open in Hawaii

Result: CUT

Score: 72-69

The American Express

Result: T6

Score: 69-62-67-67

Prize money: $252,400.00

WM Phoenix Open

Result: T50

Score: 71-66-73-73

Prize money: $48,542.86

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T45

Score: 71-70-71-71

Prize money: $59,560.00

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T34

Score: 72-70-76-70

Prize money: $109,000.00

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: T51

Score: 74-72-71-69

Prize money: $61,416.67

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Result: T31

Prize money: $113,761.91

Masters Tournament

Result: T16

Score: 70-72-74-70

Prize money: $261,000.00

RBC Heritage

Result: CUT

Score: 71-70

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Result: T7

Score: 66-67-64-68

Prize money: $163,400.00

Wells Fargo Championship

Result: T23

Score: 67-73-68-71

Prize money: $185,000.00

AT&T Byron Nelson

Result: T34

Score: 71-66-69-65

Prize money: $45,441.66

PGA Championship

Result: CUT

Score: 73-75

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Result: CUT

U.S. Open

T8

Score: 73-68-66-69

Prize money: $562,809.00

Travelers Championship

T38

Score: 69-64-72-65

Prize money: $83,000.00

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Result: CUT

Score: 73-69

Genesis Scottish Open

Result: T6

Score: 66-65-67-73

Prize money: 261,990.00

The Open Championship

Result: T2

Score: 74-68-68-67

Prize money: $1,084,625.00

FedEx St. Jude Championship

Result: T24

Score: 64-68-69-72

Prize money: $158,285.71

BMW Championship

Result: T10

Score: 72-72-66-63

Prize money: $480,600.00

TOUR Championship

Result: T20

Score: 67-70-72-6