Where does Tom Kim live? PGA Tour golfer’s residence, birthplace and more

Tom Kim is a professional golfer from South Korea. However, according to the PGA Tour his current residence is Dallas Texas. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, and was raised in Australia and then moved to the Philippines and later to Thailand.
Kim was born on June 21, 2002, in Seoul to a professional golfer, Kim Chang-Ik and played on the Buy.comTour. As he spent days playing in different countries, Kim is fluent in Tagalog, English, and Korean.
He started his professional career in 2018 and currently plays on the PGA, Asian, and Korean Tour. He has won 12 professional tournaments and reached number 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings.
Tom Kim's performance on the PGA Tour in 2022-23
Tom Kim has recently defended his Shriners Children's Open title. He won the tournament last year and clinched the trophy again in 2023.
Tom Kim had a great outing this season playing on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season. He cracked onto the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the season and played all three playoffs. He finished T24 at the St.Jude Championship before finishing T10 at the BMW Championship and T20 at the Tour Championship.
Here are the results of all the tournaments Tom Kim played at the PGA Tour season 2022-23:
Shriners Children's Open
- Result: 1
- Score: 65-67-62-66
- Prize money: $1,440,000.00
ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Result: T25
- Score: 70-68-67-69
- Prize money: $85,085.00
THE CJ CUP in South Carolina
- Result: T11
- Score: 66-69-69-70
- Prize money: $252,000.00
Hero World Challenge*
- Result: T10
- Score: 69-72-74-69
- Prize money: $109,500.00
Sentry Tournament of Champions
- Result: T5
- Score: 65-69-68-68
- Prize money: $555,000.00
Sony Open in Hawaii
- Result: CUT
- Score: 72-69
The American Express
- Result: T6
- Score: 69-62-67-67
- Prize money: $252,400.00
WM Phoenix Open
- Result: T50
- Score: 71-66-73-73
- Prize money: $48,542.86
The Genesis Invitational
- Result: T45
- Score: 71-70-71-71
- Prize money: $59,560.00
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
- Result: T34
- Score: 72-70-76-70
- Prize money: $109,000.00
THE PLAYERS Championship
- Result: T51
- Score: 74-72-71-69
- Prize money: $61,416.67
World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Result: T31
- Prize money: $113,761.91
Masters Tournament
- Result: T16
- Score: 70-72-74-70
- Prize money: $261,000.00
RBC Heritage
- Result: CUT
- Score: 71-70
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Result: T7
- Score: 66-67-64-68
- Prize money: $163,400.00
Wells Fargo Championship
- Result: T23
- Score: 67-73-68-71
- Prize money: $185,000.00
AT&T Byron Nelson
- Result: T34
- Score: 71-66-69-65
- Prize money: $45,441.66
PGA Championship
- Result: CUT
- Score: 73-75
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Result: CUT
U.S. Open
- T8
- Score: 73-68-66-69
- Prize money: $562,809.00
Travelers Championship
- T38
- Score: 69-64-72-65
- Prize money: $83,000.00
Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Result: CUT
- Score: 73-69
Genesis Scottish Open
- Result: T6
- Score: 66-65-67-73
- Prize money: 261,990.00
The Open Championship
- Result: T2
- Score: 74-68-68-67
- Prize money: $1,084,625.00
FedEx St. Jude Championship
- Result: T24
- Score: 64-68-69-72
- Prize money: $158,285.71
BMW Championship
- Result: T10
- Score: 72-72-66-63
- Prize money: $480,600.00
TOUR Championship
- Result: T20
- Score: 67-70-72-6