Currently living in his hometown, Will Zalatoris was born in San Francisco, California, on August 16, 1996. He began his career as a college golfer and worked his way up to the prestigious Augusta National.

His passion for golf, nurtured by his father, led to success at Wake Forest University, where he excelled as both an individual player and a valuable member of the team.

Despite initial setbacks, Zalatoris rose through the ranks earning a spot on the Corn Ferry Tour in 2020. A breakthrough victory at the Colorado Championship pushed him to the top of the Corn Ferry Tour points list and helped him secure a spot at the US Open.

The COVID-19 pandemic gave Zalatoris a chance to shine as he competed vigorously. His consistent performances led to a historic invitation to Augusta National in 2021, elevating his position in the World Golf Rankings.

Zalatoris was one of the top players on the PGA Tour during the Masters 2021. He showed great skill against the defending champion, Hideki Matsuyama. Though he fell short of victory, Zalatoris' performance reportedly garnered widespread acclaim.

He has continued to make his mark on the PGA Tour, finishing tied for fifth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of -13 under par.

In an interview presented by Travelers Championship, Will Zalatoris said (via Skratch TV):

"Unfortunately, I grew up playing against Scotty since I was like nine, so I wish I'd won a hell of a lot more, but it pushed me to be better. We had some battles through the years, and you know we'd be talking smack to each other like twelve year olds, and now we're out here we're still doing the same thing."

Zalatoris experienced near misses in major championships despite his early success. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding his career's future and his capacity to maintain his success due to a back injury and herniated disks. He also withdrew from the Mexico Open, indicating a potential loss and recorded a T2 at The Genesis Invitational.

The comeback of Will Zalatoris:

At just 26 years old, Zalatoris faced a pivotal moment in his career as he recovered from a serious injury. He has since made a comeback but there is still a lot of uncertainty about its possible long-term effects.

Will Zalatoris finished tied for fifth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of -13 under par. During the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he held a five-shot lead but made a bogey at the 14th hole and a double bogey at the 15th, dropping him back to 8-under.

Looking ahead, Will Zalatoris is still contending to secure another win to potentially claim a major title.