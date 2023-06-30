Which LIV Golfers have made it to the final qualifying round for The Open 2023?

A significant number of LIV Golf players are eagerly vying for their last chance to qualify for The Open 2023. While the absence of Official World Golf Ranking points in LIV Golf events has impacted their world rankings, several players from Greg Norman's roster have secured exemptions.

However, for others, the final qualifying round represents their last opportunity to secure a coveted spot in The Open Championship. In this article, we will delve into the players who have made it to the final qualifying round, which promises to be an intense battle for the remaining spots.

Players exempt for The Open

Among the LIV Golf players already exempt for The Open at Royal Liverpool in July are three notable names: Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and defending champion Cameron Smith. Their exemptions ensure their participation in the prestigious major event. However, as LIV Golf events do not contribute to Official World Golf Ranking points, many players have experienced a decline in their rankings, leading to their absence from the majors this year.

Regional qualifying and advancement to final qualifying

On June 26, numerous players participated in Regional Qualifying across 15 venues in the United Kingdom. Successful participants from these events advanced to the final qualifying round. It is through this crucial stage that aspiring LIV Golfers hope to secure their positions in The Open Championship.

LIV golfers in final qualifying

A total of 21 LIV Golf players are competing across four venues in the final qualifying round. Here's a breakdown of the LIV Golfers vying for qualifying spots at each location:

West Lancashire

1) Sergio Garcia, the talented Spanish golfer, is among the LIV Golfers seeking qualification at West Lancashire.

2) Graeme McDowell, the seasoned Northern Irish professional, will also be competing at West Lancashire.

3) Mito Pereira, the promising Chilean golfer, is aiming to secure a spot in The Open through this final qualifying stage.

4) Scott Vincent, the Zimbabwean golfer, will also be battling it out at West Lancashire in hopes of making it to The Open Championship.

Dundonald Links

1) Carlos Ortiz, the Mexican golfer known for his solid performances, is competing at Dundonald Links.

2) Peter Uihlein, the American professional, will be showcasing his skills at this Scottish course.

3) Jason Kokrak, the talented American golfer, aims to secure his spot in The Open at Dundonald Links.

4) Andy Ogletree, the young American golfer, will be putting his talents to the test in this final qualifying stage.

5) Sebastian Munoz, the Colombian golfer, rounds out the LIV Golf contingent at Dundonald Links.

Royal Porthcawl

1) Cameron Tringale, the American professional, is among the LIV Golfers battling it out at Royal Porthcawl.

2) Anirban Lahiri, the Indian golfer known for his skill and composure, will be competing at this Welsh venue.

3) Matt Jones, the Australian golfer, seeks to secure his spot in The Open at Royal Porthcawl.

4) Laurie Canter, the English professional, will be aiming for a successful qualification at this challenging course.

5) Marc Leishman, the Australian golfer with an impressive career, adds further competition to the field at Royal Porthcawl.

Royal Cinque Ports

1) Branden Grace, the South African golfer with multiple professional wins, is vying for qualification at Royal Cinque Ports.

2) Dean Burmester, another South African golfer known for his powerful play, is competing at this English venue.

3) Charl Schwartzel, the former Masters champion from South Africa, aims to secure his place in The Open.

4) David Puig, the Spanish golfer, is hoping for a successful qualification opportunity at Royal Cinque Ports.

5) Brendan Steele, the American professional, joins the field, determined to earn his place in The Open Championship.

6) Wade Ormsby and Kieran Vincent, both Australian golfers, complete the LIV Golf contingent at Royal Cinque Ports.

The final qualifying round for The Open 2023 presents a critical opportunity for LIV Golf players to secure their positions in this prestigious major championship. Despite the absence of Official World Golf Ranking points in LIV Golf events, several players on Greg Norman's roster have already secured exemptions for The Open.

However, for the remaining players, the final qualifying stage is their last chance to claim a coveted spot. With a total of 21 LIV Golfers competing across West Lancashire, Dundonald Links, Royal Porthcawl, and Royal Cinque Ports, the competition is fierce. Golf enthusiasts eagerly await the results to see which LIV Golfers will ultimately make it to The Open 2023.

