Cameron Tringale, who eventually finished outside the top 100 OWGR, is Phil Mickelson's choice to earn an invitation to the PGA Championship next week. The second major of the year is just on the corner, and eighteen LIV golfers have been invited to compete.

Despite the fact that several of the golfers did not meet the qualification criteria, tournament administrators invited them because they have the authority to invite any golfer to fill unfilled spaces in the field.

On Wednesday, May 10, the PGA Tour of America announced the PGA Championship field, which included the names of 155 golfers, with the remaining position to be filled by the winner of this week's AT&T Bryon Nelson Championship, which concludes on Sunday, May 14.

Former Masters champion Phil Mickelson, who will compete in the PGA competition from May 18-21, recently stated that Cameron Tringale deserves to be invited to the major competition. He stated:

"Cameron Tringale is not only my teammate, he's one of the best putters in the game, has a short game I can't beat, worked hard in the off season and gained 6-8 mph's with the driver, and is ready to take his game to new levels. I hope he gets in next week. He deserves it."

Cameron Tringale has a tremendous record on the LIV golf circuit this season, and based on his achievements, he deserves an invitation to the major championship. However, he plays LIV Golf, a 54-hole format game, which changes people's perspectives on him competing in the PGA Championship. Moreover, he has not won any of the PGA Tour events in his career.

Tringale kicked off the new year with the Mayakoba event, which took place from February 24 to 26 at the El Cameleon Golf Course and saw him finish 20th. He finished 13th in the LIV Golf Tuscon before travelling to Orlando.

He finished 11th in the tournament in Orlando. Cameron Tringale then flew halfway around the world to play in the Adelaide event, where he came in third place.

Cameron Tringale LIV Golf events results

Cameron Tringale competed in five LIV Golf events this year. He had four top-15 finishes. He finished in the 20th position at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

Here is the result of all the events Cameron Tringale played in 2023:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba

Date: February 24-26, 2023

Position: 20th

LIV Golf Invitational Tuscon

Date: March 17-19, 2023

Position: 13th

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando

Date: March 31- April 2, 2023

Position: 11th

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide

Date: April 21- 23, 2023

Position: 3rd

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore

Date: April 28- 30, 2023

Position: 11th

Cameron Tringale is playing in the sixth event of LIV Golf which is underway at the Tulsa. He finished in 39th place in a four-way tie alongside Peter Uihlein, Phil Mickelson, and James Piot with a score of +1.

Cameron Tringale made his professional debut in 2009 and spent time on the PGA Tour before joining LIV Golf. He rose to 44th in the global rankings and won one professional event.

Tringale competed in all four major tournaments, finishing best at the US Open. In 2022, he finished 14th at the US Open. Cameron Tringale finished in 41st place at the PGA Championship last year.

