Who is Amari Avery? All you need to know about amateur golfer dubbed the 'next Tiger Woods' by college golf fans

American amateur golfer Amari Avery is often dubbed the 'next Tiger Woods'. Interestingly, she shares her birthday with the 15-time major champion i.e., on December 30. She was seen at the LPGA Chevron championship, where he managed to make the cut and finally finish at the T45 on the leaderboard.

On June 5, often referred to as the 'Longest Day in Golf', Avery played some fabulous games of golf at Rancho Santa Fe G.C. She won the 36-hole stroke-play qualifier to register a spot in the US Women's Open 2023.

Amari Avery at the U.S. Women's Open (via Getty Images)

Amari Avery is dubbed as the 'next Tiger Woods' due to some coincidental similarities between them. She also has a black father like the five-times major champion and a different origin mother. She has a Filipino mother and Woods has a Thai-origin mother.

Amari Avery's life and achievements so far

The 17-year-old is a Riverside, California native, who is currently enrolled at the University of Southern California. Avery has also been featured as a junior golfer in the 2013 Netflix Documentary 'The Short Game and the HBO Documentary 'State of Play: Trophy Kids'.

Since arriving at the amateur golf, Amari Avery has been quite phenomenal so far. She has already won four tournaments and has had 15 top-10 finishes. In the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship, she finished T4 and earned praise from fans and experts.

As a sophomore, Avery won the accolades such as the WGCA Player of the Year and the Freshman of the Year in 2022.

Amari Avery's wins as an Amateur:

Windy City Collegiate Classic 2022

NCAA Stanford Regional 2022

The Gold Rush 2022

ICON Invitational 2022

"I thought she was Tiger Woods at 6" - Amari Avery's father on why he started calling her 'Tigeress'

According to Amari Avery's father Andre Avery, she started playing golf at the age of four. He shared that his daughter used to hit the ball in their living room.

Avery started golf lessons at the age of six. She was trained by a local pro in Anaheim. She won a number of junior golf tournaments that made her father feel that she could become the greatest golfer like Tiger Woods. He said:

"I thought she was Tiger Woods at 6. I was amped up. I started reading Tiger Woods' books about training and learned about what Earl did, and I just followed his footprint there."

Amari Avery had to do homeschooling due to her busy golf schedule. Avery shared that she felt she did not have time to live like a kid. But she does not regret that as she feels every great thing in life requires sacrifice. She said:

"When we started homeschool, that kind of shifted the importance and the focus on golf a lot more. I didn't have time to be a kid. But that's the sacrifice I made to try and be the best. You have to put in the hours, and you have to get ahead of everyone."

Amari Avery played in her first Women's major in the 2023 Chevron Championship. She finished on the T45 rank on the leaderboard. She will next be seen at the 2023 US Women's Open Championship from July 6.

