Who is Andrea Lignell? All you need to know about the Swedish golfer

Andrea Lignell is one of the rising stars of women's golf worldwide, currently ranked 26th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR). The 23-year-old has just begun her fifth season playing U.S. collegiate golf for Ole Miss.

Lignell is a native of Gothenburg, Sweden, where she learned to play golf. She quickly began to excel and by 2018 and was a member of the Swedish national team. Among her teammates were current stars Maja Stark and Linn Grant.

Andrea Lignell had a brilliant junior career, which included two consecutive victories in the Swedish Junior Strokeplay Championship (2020 and 2021). With the Swedish national team, she won bronze medals at the 2018 European Girls' Team Championship and 2018 Junior Golf World Cup, third place at The Spirit International Amateur Golf Championship in 2021 and silver medal at the European Ladies' Team Championship in the same year.

Her outstanding junior career included 11 individual victories. After this stage, Andrea Lignell received a scholarship to play golf for the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). At the same time, the Swede is pursuing a major in Biomedical Engineering.

Andrea Lignell's collegiate golf career at a glance

Lignell joined the Ole Miss Rebels in 2019 and started playing that same year. She quickly proved her quality and became one of the team's top stars.

The following season, Lignell led the Rebels to the 2021 NCAA National Championship title, the first national title for an Ole Miss women's team. Her first individual victories at this level came in her first season as a senior (2022-23), when she won two tournaments.

Those results opened the door to the prestigious Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship. There she had one of the best results of her career so far, finishing third, three strokes behind champion Rose Zhang. She also played in the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.

During the current season (2023-24, her second as a Senior) Lignell played in four tournaments during the fall with a T9 as her best result.

Concurrent with her collegiate golf career, Andrea Lignell has played five tournaments at the professional level, albeit at different levels. Her best result was finishing ninth in the Golfhaftet Masters organized by the Swedish Golf Federation.

Lignell also played in the Volvo Car Scandinavian (DP World Tour), the only mixed individual event on the top-level professional circuit. There she missed the cut and finished 106th. Nevertheless, she was the second highest-ranked female amateur in the field, after compatriot Ingrid Lindblad.

Lignell has received numerous accolades for her sporting achievements. Stands out that she was a finalist for the Annika Award 2023. This award is presented to the Women's Collegiate Golf Player of the Year.

The Annika Award winner is selected by players, coaches and golf media in Collegiate golf. Rose Zhang won the award for the second consecutive year.