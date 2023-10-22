Who is Angel Yin’s mother, Michelle Liu? All about the American golfer's parent

Angel Yin has had a busy but successful two weeks. Besides winning the Buick LPGA Shanghai last week, she tied for fourth at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday (October 22), three strokes behind champion Minjee Lee.

There are few public details about Angel Yin's family. Her mother's name is Michelle Liu, while her father's name is not publicly known. Only a few details are known about her mother.

Angel Yin's mother, Michelle Liu, is a businesswoman who was born in China and emigrated to the United States. She settled in Los Angeles, California, where her daughter was born. It is also known that she caddied for Yin on several occasions during her amateur career.

The discretion with which the family is treated is such that in Yin's Instagram profile, we could only find one post in which she is seen with her mother. The post is from February 2021, on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

How has Angel Yin fared in 2023 so far?

Angel Yin at the BMW Ladies Championship

The 2023 season was Angel Yin's best season in professional golf. This year she not only had her first win on the LPGA Tour but also had other impressive performances in top events.

Yin started the season a little late (in March). She also got off to a slow start with a 76th-place finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship and a cut at the DIO Implant LA Open.

But her third start of the season was a completely different story. It was the Chevron Championship, the first major of the season. With a third-round 67, Yin tied for the lead and didn't relinquish it until forcing a playoff with Lilia Vu the next day.

Ultimately, Vu won the tournament with a brilliant performance, but Yin tied her best-ever runner-up finish in a Major (she had previously done so at the 2019 US Women's Open).

After that event, Yin maintained a great pace throughout the season. In 16 tournaments, she has been cut just once, with her best finish being her first LPGA Tour victory (Buick LPGA Shanghai). She also has five top 10s and three top 25s.

She finished well in the other four Majors of the season as well. She tied for 30th at the Women's PGA Championship, tied for 20th at the US Women's Open, tied for 20th at the Evian Championship and finished sixth at the Women's British Open.

Yin also had a great tournament at the Solheim Cup, scoring two points in three matches. Her singles victory over European star Celine Boutier was very remarkable.