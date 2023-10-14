Angel Yin caddie: Who is the American golfer’s bagman?

Angel Yin, an American professional golfer, is a rising star in the LPGA Tour. She has played a decent number of events after turning pro in 2017. However, Yin’s caddie, Markus Zechmann, her current bagman, has helped her to have a good form this season.

Longtime LET and LPGA caddy Zechmann is also a PGA Teaching Professional besides being a caddie. Together, as a team, they are on a mission to accomplish an incredible feat.

While there is no information on when Yin and Zechmann’s partnership began, they were first spotted together at the 2023 Chevron Championship back in April.

In the same competition, Yin was very close to her first-ever LPGA victory, thanks to her caddie. However, she eventually lost to Lilia Vu in a first-hole playoff.

But that didn’t stop the duo from working to reach new heights. Yin and her caddie showed early promise; the American solidified her excellent Major season with a T6 result at the Women's Open in August. This was after her T5 finish at the Cognizant Founder Cup event.

Currently, with the help of her caddie, Yin is in the T1 position at the Buick LPGA Shanghai alongside Maja Stark. With the event inching closer, she has a high chance of winning her first-ever LPGA Tour title.

Just a few months into their partnership, it seems that Zechmann will prove to be the best caddie for Yin. The duo might even take home many more trophies in the coming years.

A brief look into Angel Yin’s other caddies' details

Angel Yin started her passion for the game of golf at a very young age and has proven it by winning several honors and titles.

In 2015, she even competed in the Junior Solheim Cup. At that time, Michelle Liu, Yin's mother, caddied for her daughter while she was an amateur golfer.

Throughout her lengthy career, the 25-year-old has worked with many caddies besides Zechmann. Yin collaborated with Shaun Clews in 2021, a seasoned LPGA Tour caddy.

Matthew Galloway was Yin's bagman in the 2019 Solheim Cup. Then Galloway caddied for Michelle Wie West until she announced her retirement at the 2023 US Women's Open.

Angel Yin also had a long-term partnership with Kris Maerke, who has collaborated with people like KJ Choi and Blayne Barber.