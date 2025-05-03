Who are the announcers at LIV Golf Korea 2025? A detailed look at the broadcast team

The debut event of the LIV Golf league in Korea is currently underway at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon, South Korea. The three-day event is being broadcast live by LIV's broadcasting partner, FOX on FS1, primarily.

After two rounds of the tournament, Bryson DeChambeau, the captain of the Crushers GC, is leading the individuals leaderboard. Among the teams, Brooks Koepka-led Smash GC is leading at the end of the round two.

LIV Korea 2025- Source: Getty

The LIV Golf Korea is being covered by a team of five broadcasters. Arlo White, Jerry Foltz, and David Feherty are the announcers from the LIV's broadcast booth. On the other hand, Dom Boulet and Su-Ann Heng are the reporters on the golf course.

Apart from them, Christian Crosby is hosting the pre and post-round shows on all three days.

Bryson DeChambeau shared about his encounter with fans during LIV Golf Korea

During a post round press conference, Bryson DeChambeau spoke about the love he got from his fans in Korea. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's got to be upwards of a couple thousand now for sure, but it's great. The Korean fans out here have been fantastic. Nothing but super sweet and nice."

DeChambeau went to show his appreciation towards the fans' gesture:

"It's definitely appreciated when I come to a new place for the first time and see the amount of fans wanting an autograph, kids lighting up. That's what makes my day. It's certainly awesome, and that's why I play the game of golf."

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Korea 2025 - Source: Getty

The 31-year-old currently tops the leaderboard of the LIV event, after shooting seven-under par 65 and eight-under par 66 in round one and two, respectively.

He has played in all the six LIV events prior to LIV Golf Korea this year, and is yet to win a title. His best finish this season came in Mexico City, where he finished with a tie for second. In Miami, DeChambeau finished with a solo fifth spot.

At the end of LIV Golf Singapore, he was in the T10 position on the scoreboard. He ended up in T20 at the Hong Kong event, and T18 in Adelaide. He was tied for sixth at the end of LIV's first event in Riyadh this year.

DeChambeau-led team, Crushers GC stands in the T2 position on the leaderboard with -15 after the first two rounds.

With a score of -21, Smash GC tops the teams leaderboard heading into the third round. The team's captain, Brooks Koepka, with -3 score, currently shares the 21st position with seven other players in the individuals game.

