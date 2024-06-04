Who is Ashton McCulloch? All you need to know about the Canadian amateur champ who took the U.S. Open qualifying by surprise

The 21-year-old Ashton McCulloch will compete in his first major championship at the 2024 U.S. Open. This development took place after McCulloch carded a total of 8 under-par 134 in the U.S. Open Qualifying at the Cherry Hill Club.

This performance was indeed inspiring since McCulloch was up against 17 PGA Tour golfers. McCulloch's performance in the qualifying round earned him a 7th place finish and a qualification for his first major. It also raised curiosity among fans to know more about the player.

For those unaware, Ashton McCulloch is a Canadian professional golfer from Kingston, Ontario. His father was a competitive golfer, so he picked up the sport in an attempt to emulate him. McCulloch has experienced tremendous success on the amateur circuit. He has won competitions like the 118th Canadian Men’s Amateur (2023), the British Columbia Amateur (2021), and the Glencoe Invitational (2021).

Recently, McCulloch also made his PGA Tour debut. The young golfer played in the recently concluded RBC Canadian Open which was held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. McCulloch failed to make the cut in this event, as he carded an overall score of 71-74 in the two rounds.

Exploring where to buy tickets to watch Ashton McCulloch and other golfers play at the 2024 U.S. Open

While the 2024 U.S. Open will feature young talent like Ashton McCulloch, it will also feature big names like Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods, to name a few. Also, given that the event is a major, there is lot of anticipation around it. Tickets for the U.S. Open can be accessed through the event's official website.

The prices for the tickets are as follows:

Carolina Club

Carolina Club 5-day ticket package: $3600 + fees

$3600 + fees Wednesday - Carolina Club: $450 + fees

$450 + fees Thursday - Carolina Club: $750 + fees

$750 + fees Friday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees

$850 + fees Saturday - Carolina Club: $900 + fees

$900 + fees Sunday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees

The Garden Featuring Corona Premier

Weekly Garden Featuring Corona Premier Package: $1250 + fees

$1250 + fees Monday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $80 + fees

$80 + fees Tuesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $90 + fees

$90 + fees Wednesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $110 + fees

$110 + fees Thursday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $260 + fees

$260 + fees Friday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees

$300 + fees Saturday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $325 + fees

$325 + fees Sunday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees

Reserved Grandstand

Thursday - Reserved Grandstand: $325 + fees

$325 + fees Friday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees

$350 + fees Saturday - Reserved Grandstand: $375 + fees

$375 + fees Sunday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees

Gallery

Weekly Gallery Package: $900 + fees

$900 + fees Monday - Gallery Package: $65 + fees

$65 + fees Tuesday - Gallery Package: $75 + fees

$75 + fees Wednesday - Gallery Package: $90 + fees

$90 + fees Thursday - Gallery Package: $175 + fees

$175 + fees Friday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees

$225 + fees Saturday - Gallery Package: $235 + fees

$235 + fees Sunday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees

Trophy Club

Monday - Trophy Club: $95 + fees

$95 + fees Tuesday - Trophy Club: $100 + fees

$100 + fees Wednesday - Trophy Club: Sold Out

1895 Club

1895 Club 5-day ticket package: Sold Out

Sold Out Wednesday - 1895 Club: $1500 + fees

$1500 + fees Thursday - 1895 Club: Sold Out

Sold Out Friday - 1895 Club: Sold Out

Sold Out Saturday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees

$2500 + fees Sunday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees

As per the tournament's official website, tickets for the 2024 U.S. Open will be delivered through AXS Guest Services.