Who is Ashton McCulloch? All you need to know about the Canadian amateur champ who took the U.S. Open qualifying by surprise

The 21-year-old Ashton McCulloch will compete in his first major championship at the 2024 U.S. Open. This development took place after McCulloch carded a total of 8 under-par 134 in the U.S. Open Qualifying at the Cherry Hill Club.
This performance was indeed inspiring since McCulloch was up against 17 PGA Tour golfers. McCulloch's performance in the qualifying round earned him a 7th place finish and a qualification for his first major. It also raised curiosity among fans to know more about the player.
For those unaware, Ashton McCulloch is a Canadian professional golfer from Kingston, Ontario. His father was a competitive golfer, so he picked up the sport in an attempt to emulate him. McCulloch has experienced tremendous success on the amateur circuit. He has won competitions like the 118th Canadian Men’s Amateur (2023), the British Columbia Amateur (2021), and the Glencoe Invitational (2021).
Recently, McCulloch also made his PGA Tour debut. The young golfer played in the recently concluded RBC Canadian Open which was held at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club. McCulloch failed to make the cut in this event, as he carded an overall score of 71-74 in the two rounds.
Exploring where to buy tickets to watch Ashton McCulloch and other golfers play at the 2024 U.S. Open
While the 2024 U.S. Open will feature young talent like Ashton McCulloch, it will also feature big names like Scottie Scheffler and Tiger Woods, to name a few. Also, given that the event is a major, there is lot of anticipation around it. Tickets for the U.S. Open can be accessed through the event's official website.
The prices for the tickets are as follows:
Carolina Club
- Carolina Club 5-day ticket package: $3600 + fees
- Wednesday - Carolina Club: $450 + fees
- Thursday - Carolina Club: $750 + fees
- Friday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees
- Saturday - Carolina Club: $900 + fees
- Sunday - Carolina Club: $850 + fees
The Garden Featuring Corona Premier
- Weekly Garden Featuring Corona Premier Package: $1250 + fees
- Monday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $80 + fees
- Tuesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $90 + fees
- Wednesday: Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $110 + fees
- Thursday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $260 + fees
- Friday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees
- Saturday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $325 + fees
- Sunday - Garden Featuring Corona Premier: $300 + fees
Reserved Grandstand
- Thursday - Reserved Grandstand: $325 + fees
- Friday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees
- Saturday - Reserved Grandstand: $375 + fees
- Sunday - Reserved Grandstand: $350 + fees
Gallery
- Weekly Gallery Package: $900 + fees
- Monday - Gallery Package: $65 + fees
- Tuesday - Gallery Package: $75 + fees
- Wednesday - Gallery Package: $90 + fees
- Thursday - Gallery Package: $175 + fees
- Friday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees
- Saturday - Gallery Package: $235 + fees
- Sunday - Gallery Package: $225 + fees
Trophy Club
- Monday - Trophy Club: $95 + fees
- Tuesday - Trophy Club: $100 + fees
- Wednesday - Trophy Club: Sold Out
1895 Club
- 1895 Club 5-day ticket package: Sold Out
- Wednesday - 1895 Club: $1500 + fees
- Thursday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
- Friday - 1895 Club: Sold Out
- Saturday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees
- Sunday - 1895 Club: $2500 + fees
As per the tournament's official website, tickets for the 2024 U.S. Open will be delivered through AXS Guest Services.