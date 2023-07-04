Who is Bernhard Langer's wife? All you need to know about the ace golfer's family

Bernhard Langer has been married to Vikki Carol for over three decades. The couple met in Florida during the early days of Langer's career as a professional golfer.

They fell in love and after dating for a while before walking down the aisle in 1984. However, there is no update on how they met. The couple might have met during golf tournaments.

But what's known is that their love blossomed through time, strengthening their bond.

Bernhard Langer's wife is pretty private about her personal life. She is active on social media but her accounts are private.

However, the German golfer, who enjoys more than 23,000 followers on Instagram, often shares pictures with his family on social media pages.

Bernhard Langer's family

Bernhard Langer has been blessed with four kids, Jackie, Stefan, Jason, and Christina. His eldest daughter Jackie was born in 1986. She often accompanied her father on professional tour events.

During the 2020 PNC Championship, Langer competed in the event where he was joined by his daughter Jackie as his playing partner.

Bernhard said about his kids:

“As you probably know by now, it’s one of my favorite event. I look forward to playing the majors every year and this is right up there with any tournament, just because it’s about family and it’s about being with your kids, being able to show my kids what I do for a living.”

Jackie also spoke about her father and said via Golf Week:

"Like my dad said, it’s an honor to be here. It’s amazing just to be with all the people that he gets to work with, the legends. Getting together like this is always special.”

She went on to say:

“It has its pros and cons but I didn’t know anything different. It was awesome to see Dad at home and then out in the spotlight and he’s the same guy. He’s a hard worker, he’s humble. It’s tough in the sense that we might not get a normal so-called childhood but we had so many benefits of travel and seeing the world.”

Stephan Langer, Bernhard's second child, was born in 1990 and is married to Hillary Langer. However, there has been no update on his professional life. But, like his father, he adores golf.

Christiana, Bernhard's second daughter, was born in 1993. She, like her father, has participated in golf and appeared on a golf course at the PNC Championship.

Jason, Bernhard's youngest son, is a beginner golfer. In 2019, he defeated Retief Goosen-Leo Goosen and Tom Lehman-Thomas Lehman in the PNC Father/Son Challenges, while playing with his father.

Bernhard Langer has won four PNC Championships while playing with his sons. In 2005, he and Stefan Langer won the first Father/Son Challenge. The duo again won the event in 2006. Bernhard again won the event in 2014 while playing with his youngest son Jason.

Bernhard Langer has recently won the 2023 US Senior Open by two strokes over Steve Stricker.

