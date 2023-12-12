Who is Brooke Henderson's caddie? All you need to know about Brittany Henderson 

Brooke Henderson is currently one of the main stars of women's golf in the world. Logically, her team has played a very important role in her results, but her caddie, with whom Brooke has a very special relationship, stands out among all of them.

Brooke Henderson's caddie is none other than her older sister, Brittany, who has been looking after Brooke's bag since the very beginning of her career. As often happens, Brittany had her history as a player, both amateur and professional.

Brittany Henderson's time in junior golf was more than outstanding. Among her major accomplishments was winning the Canadian junior national championship thrice.

This led her to play collegiate golf in the United States, with a scholarship from Coastal Carolina University, a member of the Big South Conference of the prestigious NCAA Division 1.

Among her excellent results in collegiate golf, she has won the Big South Conference individual title for two consecutive seasons (2012 and 2013).

Brittany graduated from college in 2013 and immediately turned professional, starting her career on the Symetra Tour (now Epson Tour). It was around this time that she began to take more notice of her precocious sister Brooke, than her career as a pro golfer.

Brittany and Brooke Henderson: from sisters to player and caddie

Brooke Henderson reached first place in the world amateur ranking in 2014. She turned pro a few months later and, from the start, had Brittany looking after her bag.

Brittany was still alternating between her playing career and her job as her sister's caddy. Thus she missed her sister's first LPGA Tour win (the 2015 Cambia Portland Classic), which was the tipping point for her deciding to caddie full-time for Brooke.

Brittany would not miss any more of her sister's victories. With her looking after her bag, Brooke Henderson has won 12 other tournaments, including two majors (2015 Women's PGA Championship and 2022 Evian Championship).

Brittany has missed only one tournament in Brooke Henderson's career ever since taking up the role of her caddie permanently, which was the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic, having missed it due to visa issues. Brooke would miss the cut in that tournament.

The multi-major champion has stressed many times how important it is for her to have her sister as her caddie. After winning the Evian Championship, Brooke had this to say (via Golf Monthly):

“I definitely couldn’t do this without her. Traveling around the world and getting to experience amazing places, it makes it more special being able to do it with her. She really keeps me in line out there and having her expertise, knowledge and guidance all the time. I’m just really grateful."

Brittany, six and a half years older than Brooke, is not the only family member contributing to the star's results. Their father, Dave, has been her coach throughout her career.