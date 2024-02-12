Who is Charley Hoffman’s caddie? All you need to know about PGA Tour golfer’s bagman

Charley Hoffman is making headlines during the fourth round of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, as he is leading the tournament by two strokes at the 17th hole. Logically, his team and especially his caddie have a lot to do with this result.

Charley Hoffman's caddie is Andy Barnes, who has had his own experience of golf as a player, both amateur and professional, and a coach.

Charley Hoffman's caddie played collegiate golf for the University of Arizona from 1995 to 1999. According to the Arizona Wild Cats' official website, Barnes' best season was 1997-1998, when he posted a stroke average of 72.37 and was named to the all-Pac-10 first team.

After graduating from college (with a degree in sociology), Andy Barnes spent six seasons playing professionally on the Canadian Tour. He also had some experience on the PGA Tour.

At the end of this period, Barnes began his current career as a caddie. Among the players he has worked with the most are Hoffman himself and his brother Ricky Barnes.

With Hoffman, he worked a first stint that ran from 2018 to 2022 and they resumed their relationship a few months ago. Barnes has also worked with James Driscoll and Brandon Wu.

In the interim of his caddy work, Barnes returned to the University of Arizona to spend a few seasons as an Assistant Coach. He performed well and contributed to the development of the team.

Andy Barnes and Charley Hoffman's relationship

Hoffman has been one of the players that Andy Barnes has worked with for the longest. This has allowed him to get to know him well. Speaking to Caddie Network, Barnes had this to say about Hoffman.

"Charley Hoffman likes more numbers [when it comes to a shot] because that helps him. Charley speaks more out loud to narrow down a number we think it’s playing, how far the shot is we are trying to hit, where we’re trying to land it. Where we land it dictates everything for us."

Hoffman is part of the 2024 WM Phoenix Open accompanied by Barnes, and has achieved a score of 21 under, which has him in first place pending the completion of the fourth round by his main competitors.