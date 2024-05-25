Who is Hayden Buckley's caddie?

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge is turning out to be eventful for Hayden Buckley. After two rounds of action at the Colonial Country Club, Buckley is on T2. He carded a score of 65-65 to be tied with Pierceson Cody. Buckley is 8-under par after Round 2.

While his performance has made him the talk of the town on social media, several people are interested in knowing who Hayden Buckley's caddie is. The name of Buckley's caddie is Brian Mahoney. Born in Harlem, New York, Mahoney took up caddying after finishing college and moving to Florida.

During an interview with "The New Tri-State Defender" in 2022, Mahoney revealed the reason behind why he chose to pursue caddying. The caddie revealed that his passion and love for the game are two reasons he chose to pursue a career as a caddie.

Brian Mahoney said:

"When you have a passion for the game, which I feel like me and every other caddie has, it is really for the love of the game. To see progress in the person you are working for.”

Hayden Buckley met Brian Mahoney a couple of days before he won the LECOM Suncoast Classic, his first title on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021. Since then, the duo have been together and are currently competing at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge.

Exploring what time Hayden Buckley and other golfers will tee off at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge

Hayden Buckley during Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge

At the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Hayden Buckley will tee off at 01:55 PM. Buckley will be paired with tournament leader Davis Riley. Here is the complete list of the tee time details for Round 3 of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge (all times ET):

8 am: Ben Silverman

8:05 am: Troy Merritt, Parker Coody

8:15 am: Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman

8:25 am: Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim

8:35 am: Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai

8:45 am: Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges

8:55 am: Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

9:05 am: Justin Rose, Mac Meissner

9:15 am: Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman

9:25 am: Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson

9:35 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren

9:45 am: Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

9:55 am: Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan

10:10 am: Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

10:20 am: Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

10:30 am: Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

10:40 am: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler

10:50 am: Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird

11 am: C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers

11:10 am: K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett

11:20 am: Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

11:30 am: Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin

11:40 am: Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd

11:50 am: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu

12 pm: Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee

12:15 pm: J.T. Poston, Adam Scott

12:25 pm: Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim

12:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

12:45 pm: Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar

12:55 pm: Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy

1:05 pm: Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

1:15 pm: Robby Shelton, Brian Harman

1:25 pm: Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway

1:35 pm: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

1:45 pm: Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im

1:55 pm: Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley