Who is Jack Newton? Exploring the legacy and story of the Australian golfer

Australian professional golfer Jack Newton was enjoying a decent career when it was cut short due to a near-fatal accident on July 24, 1983, when he was struck by the spinning propeller of a Cessna airplane. Newton lost his right arm and eye after walking into the propeller of the airplane from which he had disembarked at Sydney Airport.

According to media reports, Newton was rushed to hospital and had slim chances of surviving. He was in coma for several days and spent over eight weeks in intensive care.

The reason behind the accident was stated that there was a heavy rainstorm and the safety protocols at the time were not up to the mark near Sydney Airport.

Jack Newton (via Twitter/@golf_difusion).

Exploring Jack Newton's life and career

Born on January 30, 1950 in Cessnock, New South Wales, Jack Newton was an Australian professional golfer who was associated with the PGA Tour and the European Tour. He is considered one of the most successful Australian golfers during the 1970s and 1980s.

Before turning pro, he won New South Wales Amateur in 1968 and Lake Macquarie Amateur in 1969 as an amateur golfer.

Netwon had 13 professional wins registered to his name. He had three wins on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the European tour each. He won only one tournament on the PGA Tour i.e., the Buick-Goodwrench Open in 1978. He defeated Mike Sullivan after hitting a birdie in a playoff.

He participated in all four majors at least once in his career. His best result was ending up runner-up at The Open Championship in 1975 and as tied runner-up at the Masters in 1980.

After the propeller accident in 1983, Newton took some time off for rehabilitation and returned as a commentator on television and radio. He was the chairman of the Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation.

Over time, he started to teach himself one-handed golf and played in a right-handed stance. However, he used to finish with a score in the mid-80s.

Back in 1974, Newton married his wife Jackie with whom he parented two children, Kristie and Clint. Interestingly, Kristie is also a professional golfer and Clint Newton was a rugby player.

The Australian government awarded Newton the Medal of the Order in 2007 because of his service towards the development of youth golf and fundraising roles in the country. On October 13, 2016, he was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

In 2003, he was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis and was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2020. On April 14, 2022, at the age of 72, Newton passed away due to multiple health issues.