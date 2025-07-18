Who is Jacob Skov Olesen's girlfriend? Meet Darcey Harry

Danish professional golfer Jacob Skov Olesen rose through the ranks at The Open Championship and became the joint leader of the Major after Round 1. Olesen's performance at Royal Portrush attracted a lot of eyeballs, as many didn't expect him to perform the way he did.
However, Olesen did surprise many by playing some phenomenal golf, which led to fans wanting to know more about the golfer. One key detail many fans are keen to know is who Olesen's partner is in real life. For those unaware, Olesen is currently dating Darcey Harry.
A professional golfer like Jacob Skov Olesen, Darcey Harry is from Wales and competes on the Ladies European Tour. At the young age of 22, Darcey already has a win on LET as she won the Hulencourt Women's Open last month. She is regarded as one of the best young talents on the Ladies European Tour.
Footage from Darcey's first LET win:
One of the major reasons why Darcey is rated so highly is that she has great experience at the amateur level. During her time as an amateur, she represented Wales in competitions like the European Girls' Team Championship and the European Ladies' Team Championship. It must also be noted that she won the 2023 R&A Student Tour Series - Spain.
While there is no mention of how Jacob Skov Olesen and Dacey Harry met, the couple have been spotted together on many occasions, and Olesen has also been spotted caddying for Darcey at competitions. As a matter of fact, Olesen even caddied for Darcey when she won the Hulencourt Women's Open last month.
After winning the competition, the LET golfer said that Olesen was very good on the bag and joked that he wasn't allowed to go back to playing now. While Olesen did return to playing and is doing well at The Open Championship, it remains to be seen if he can maintain the lead and script an underdog story.
What time will Jacob Skov Olesen tee off in Round 2 of The Open Championship 2025?
In Round 2 of The Open Championship 2025, Jacob Skov Olesen will tee off at 06:09 AM EST. He will be paired with Jason Day and Taylor Pendrith. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of The Open Championship:
- 06:09 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen
