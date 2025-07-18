Who is Jacob Skov Olesen's girlfriend? Meet Darcey Harry

Danish professional golfer Jacob Skov Olesen rose through the ranks at The Open Championship and became the joint leader of the Major after Round 1. Olesen's performance at Royal Portrush attracted a lot of eyeballs, as many didn't expect him to perform the way he did.

However, Olesen did surprise many by playing some phenomenal golf, which led to fans wanting to know more about the golfer. One key detail many fans are keen to know is who Olesen's partner is in real life. For those unaware, Olesen is currently dating Darcey Harry.

A professional golfer like Jacob Skov Olesen, Darcey Harry is from Wales and competes on the Ladies European Tour. At the young age of 22, Darcey already has a win on LET as she won the Hulencourt Women's Open last month. She is regarded as one of the best young talents on the Ladies European Tour.

Footage from Darcey's first LET win:

One of the major reasons why Darcey is rated so highly is that she has great experience at the amateur level. During her time as an amateur, she represented Wales in competitions like the European Girls' Team Championship and the European Ladies' Team Championship. It must also be noted that she won the 2023 R&A Student Tour Series - Spain.

While there is no mention of how Jacob Skov Olesen and Dacey Harry met, the couple have been spotted together on many occasions, and Olesen has also been spotted caddying for Darcey at competitions. As a matter of fact, Olesen even caddied for Darcey when she won the Hulencourt Women's Open last month.

After winning the competition, the LET golfer said that Olesen was very good on the bag and joked that he wasn't allowed to go back to playing now. While Olesen did return to playing and is doing well at The Open Championship, it remains to be seen if he can maintain the lead and script an underdog story.

What time will Jacob Skov Olesen tee off in Round 2 of The Open Championship 2025?

In Round 2 of The Open Championship 2025, Jacob Skov Olesen will tee off at 06:09 AM EST. He will be paired with Jason Day and Taylor Pendrith. Here is a detailed look at the tee times and pairings for Round 2 of The Open Championship:

01:35 am: Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman

Stewart Cink, Matteo Manassero, Marc Leishman 01:46 am: Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a)

Francesco Molinari, Jesper Svensson, Connor Graham (a) 01:57 am: Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown

Zach Johnson, Daniel Hillier, Daniel Brown 02:08 am: Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a)

Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Ethan Fang (a) 02:19 am: Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia

Laurie Canter, Elvis Smylie, Sergio Garcia 02:30 am: Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace

Andrew Novak, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Wallace 02:41 am: Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino

Davis Thompson, Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino 02:52 am: Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a)

Si Woo Kim, Shugo Imahira, Sebastian Cave (a) 03:03 am: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry

Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, John Parry 03:14 am: Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo

Matt McCarty, Shaun Norris, Angel Hidalgo 03:25 am: Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im, Daniel Berger 03:36 am: Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque

Rasmus Højgaard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Romain Langasque 03:47 am: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall

Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, Harry Hall 04:03 am: Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner

Justin Leonard, Thriston Lawrence, Antoine Rozner 04:14 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz

J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Carlos Ortiz 04:25 am: Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann

Brian Harman, Maverick McNealy, Joaquín Niemann 04:36 am: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee

Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton, Min Woo Lee 04:47 am: Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose

Robert MacIntyre, Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Rose 04:58 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland

Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland 05:09 am: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood 05:20 am: Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau

Harris English, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau 05:31 am: Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim

Lucas Glover, Jhonattan Vegas, Tom Kim 05:42 am: Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a)

Brian Campbell, John Catlin, Frazer Jones (a) 05:53 am: Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a)

Nathan Kimsey, Jason Kokrak, Cameron Adam (a) 06:04 am: Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes

Daniel Young, Curtis Luck, Curtis Knipes 06:15 am: Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell

Young-han Song, George Bloor, OJ Farrell 06:26 am: Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin

Padraig Harrington, Nicolai Højgaard, Tom McKibbin 06:47 am: Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi

Louis Oosthuizen, Guido Migliozzi, K.J. Choi 06:58 am: Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a)

Cameron Smith, Marco Penge, Justin Hastings (a) 06:09 am: Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen

Jason Day, Taylor Pendrith, Jacob Skov Olesen 07:20 am: Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake

Phil Mickelson, Daniel van Tonder, Ryan Peake 07:31 am: Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard

Max Greyserman, Byeong Hun An, Niklas Norgaard 07:42 am: Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson

Jordan Smith, Haotong Li, Dustin Johnson 07:53 am: Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert

Darren Clarke, Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert 08:04 am: Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu

Kevin Yu, Julien Guerrier, Mikiya Akutsu 08:15 am: Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood

Thomas Detry, Chris Gotterup, Lee Westwood 08:26 am: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young, Mackenzie Hughes 08:37 am: Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a)

Thorbjørn Olesen, Matthew Jordan, Filip Jakubcik (a) 08:48 am: Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg

Henrik Stenson, Stephan Jaeger, Sebastian Soderberg 09:04 am: Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier

Kristoffer Reitan, Martin Couvra, Adrien Saddier 09:15 am: Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a)

Takumi Kanaya, Justin Walters, Bryan Newman (a) 09:26 am: Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick

Hideki Matsuyama, Ryan Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick 09:37 am: Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia 09:48 am: Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka

Sam Burns, Aldrich Potgieter, Brooks Koepka 09:59 am: Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Jon Rahm 10:10 am: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler

Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler 10:21 am: Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge

Corey Conners, Wyndham Clark, Tom Hoge 10:32 am: Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed

Denny McCarthy, Nico Echavarria, Patrick Reed 10:43 am: Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a)

Matthias Schmid, Ryggs Johnston, Richard Teder (a) 10:54 am: Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen

Dylan Naidoo, Darren Fichardt, John Axelsen 11:05 am: Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg

Justin Suh, Oliver Lindell, Jesper Sandborg 11:16 am: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Riki Kawamoto, Sampson Zheng

