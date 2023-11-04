Who is Jeffrey Kang? Exploring everything about the PGA Tour golfer 

Jeffrey Kang is currently in Mexico, playing in the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 at the Diamante Cabo San Lucas resort's El Cardonal golf course. He was placed T11 on the leaderboard.

Born on June 24, 1991, in Fullerton, California, Kang is an American golfer who primarily plays on the PGA Tour of Canada. He is currently ranked 548th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

He has studied at Sunny Hills High and in the 2010 high school golfer rankings, Kang occupied the top spot. He finished as first and second teamer in 2008 and 2009, respectively, in the Rolex All-American.

In 2008, Kang led his school in the CIF-CGA State High School Golf Championship and earned the medalist honor.

In 2009, Jeffrey Kang recorded five top finishes — in the Junior PGA, HP Junior, Polo Junior Classic, Dixie Amateur, and Rolex Tournament of Champions. In the Junior Ryder Cup, he recorded a blistering 3-0. He also won the West Junior Open in the same year.

As a freshman, the 32-year-old was rewarded with the All-Pac-10 second-team honor in 2011. At the ASU Thunderbird, he shot a blistering 5-under 209 (71-69-68).

In 2012, Kang won the Amer Ari, which was his first ever collegiate level win. He was 10th on the U.S. Intercollegiate rankings.

After a decent collegiate career, he turned professional and has been featured on the PGA Tour of Canada and Korn Ferry Tour.

He has also made four appearances on the PGA Tour but has missed the cut in all of them. Jeffrey Kang played his first tournament in 2022, the WM Phoenix Open. Later on, in the same year, he participated in the Mexico Open and the RBC Canadian Open. Earlier in 2023, Kang played at the TPC Craig Ranch in the AT&T Byron Nelson and shot 76-71 to miss the cut.

How has Jeffrey Kang performed at the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 so far?

The talented American golfer started his WWT Championship campaign at the Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal with a birdie on the first hole he played. In the front nine holes, he shot birdies on the 10th, 13th, 17th, and 18th holes. Later on in the back nine holes, he shot three more birdies on the second, sixth, and seventh holes. His final scorecard stood with a bogeyless round of 7 under 65.

Jeffrey Kang resumed his second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2023 with three consecutive birdies on the first, second, and third holes. He ended his front nine holes with a bogey on the ninth. Later on, in the back nine holes, he shot his first bogey of the campaign on the 13th but bounced back strongly, carding three consecutive birdies on the 14th, 15th, and 16th holes.