Who is Jordan Spieth's wife? Profession and more explored

US golfer Jordan Spieth is widely regarded as the next big thing in international golf. He established himself as a dominant force in 2015, winning the Masters and the US Open. At the Masters, he tied the 72-hole record set by Tiger Woods, becoming the second youngest winner.

However, after some terrific years, he faced a four-year professional slump. With a lot of hard work and dedication, Spieth pulled himself out of the ditch to restablish his status as a phenomenal golfer at the 2021 Valero Texas Open. Through the bad times and now the good, one of the people who always stood by him was his wife, Annie Verret.

She has worked as an event co-ordinator with the First Tee of Greater Dallas that looks to inspire young underprivileged children through golf. Most recently, Verret has worked as the Director of Development for The Birthday Party Project. The organization hosts birthday parties for homeless youths across the US. Previously, she also interned with the American Heart Association.

Annie Verret graduated from Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech in Lubbock with a major in business. Her GPA was an impressive 4.0. Along with her husband Jordan Spieth, Verret has a non-proft, the 'Jordan Spieth Family Foundation'.

The organization was inspired by Spieth's sister, who was born with a genetic disorder. The foundation creates awareness and provides support to four causes - special needs, junior golf, military families and pediatric cancer. For the same, the couple takes part in several initiatives.

How did Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret meet?

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret at The Masters - Final Round (Image via Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth and Annie Verret were high school sweethearts. Spieth attended Jesuit College Preparatory School in Dallas, while Verret went to the nearby Ursuline Academy.

Reportedly, they remained together despite going to different colleges. While Verret went to Texas Tech, Spieth enrolled in University of Texas in Austin. After their college graduation, the duo shifted to Dallas, where they continue to reside now.

In 2018, the couple tied the knot over the Thanksgiving weekend. Notable golfers to attend the ceremony were Rickie Fowler, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Zach Johnson among others.

After almost three years together, Spieth announced at the 2021 Tour Championship that they were expecting their first child. On 14 November, their son Sammy was born.

The couple is also parents to a black labrador, Silo. Their dog was named after Silo Ridge Field Club in Amenia, New York.

Does Annie Verret comment on Jordan Spieth's game?

Annie Verret at The Masters - Par 3 Contest (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Annie Verret has been a regular fixture at Jordan Spieth's tournaments and is frequently seen supporting him. She even tried her hand at caddying, gearing up for the 2019 Masters Par 3 contest.

However, even though Verret has always been in his corner, she never comments on his game, unless when it really matters. Spieth revealed that while crediting his 2022 RBC Heritage win in April to his wife.

He shared a valuable advice that Verret gave him before the tournament:

"(She said), 'You need to take 5 seconds if you miss a putt before you hit your tap-in,"

He heeded her advice during the competition, saying:

"There was a couple times I was just going to rake it, and I was like, 'No, I've got to take 5 seconds.' I'm just glad it didn't end up affecting it all, to be honest. Just made it a little more exciting at the end."

Spieth has called Verret his "rock." When he hit a slump where he didn't win a tournament for four years, Verret was one of the people who always stood with him.

The golfer told her that he would put more time into golf to focus on his game. Verret gave him the assurance that she would always support him. Speaking about the same, he said:

"She's just been that person that said, 'Whatever you need to do, I'm here to support you, let me know how I can help, let me know when too much is too much, let me know when it's not enough.' She's been really unbelievable,"

When he finally ended his long drought with a win at the 2021 Valero Texas Open, Spieth saidin the press conference that it was his first victory since their wedding and how grateful he was to have people supporting him. He said:

"This is my first win since we've been married, so it's been progressing this way since maybe December. Before that, there were a lot of tough times. When you're struggling at work, you try not to bring it home and that kind of stuff. I'm very grateful for the people I have around me."

In April this year, Jordan Spieth shared an adorable snap of Annie Verret and Sammy wearing "Spieth" gear, joking that Sammy was making his caddie debut. Two months later, the golfer once again shared a picture of Sammy checking out a set of golf clubs in a bag with his name on it.

