Who is Joseph Baena's mother? Family dynamics of Arnold Schwarzenegger's son explored

Joseph Baena is Arnold Schwarzenegger's youngest son, whom the bodybuilder shares with his maid, Mildred Patricia Baena. Arnold and Mildred's infamous extramarital affair changed their lives.

Mildred was married to Rogelio. However, they parted ways when her husband came to know about her affair. Despite Schwarzenegger's constant efforts to keep Joseph and his affair under the radar, Mildred revealed the truth to Arnold's then-wife, Maria Shriver. However, he managed to keep his affair a secret for a decade.

Joseph Baena's mother, Mildred

After Maria filed for divorce, the couple called it quits in 2011. Eventually, ten years later, their divorce was finalized in 2021. Maria and Arnold share custody of their two youngest sons and are on good terms. Schwarzenegger also has a healthy relationship with four kids, whom he shares with Maria.

Moreover, Arnold and Joseph seem to be spending a lot of quality time together. Schwarzenegger provides financial support to his son and Mildred. In 2010, he bought a house for them.

Joseph Baena recalls the day he came to know about his father

Joseph Baena's mother, Mildred, was married to Rogelio when Arnold impregnated her. Growing up, Joseph considered Rogelio to be his biological father. However, once Rogelio learned the truth, he planned to sue Arnold for engaging in a conspiracy to add his name to Joseph's birth certificate falsely.

Joseph was in eighth grade when he learned about his biological father. He reminisced about the day his paternity identity was revealed. He said:

"I remember the day very vividly. I was in the eighth grade. Fifth or sixth period, I get called out of class to leave. And my mom's there, and she's like, 'We gotta go- everyone is finding out about you and who your father is."

He was thirteen at the time. Joseph further recalled that everything was changed in the blink of an eye. Moreover, the son resembles many of his father's features. He is also into action and bodybuilding and has ventured into television.

Baena competed on Dancing With The Stars and worked on several series, including Joseph Baena: Bad to the Bane, Dish Nation, and others.

Joseph Baena's early life

Joseph Baena was born on October 2, 1997. He was born in Los Angeles but was raised in California in a house paid for by his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He not only resembles his father's physical features but also enjoys bodybuilding and gyms like Arnold. Additionally, he developed an interest in the gym at a very young age and has competed in numerous bodybuilding competitions. After this, he worked on television shows.

Despite being the son of one of the richest actors in the world, Joseph does not use his father's last name. He believed that it would impact his career.

Baena is also a social media star and has gathered a decent following on Instagram. He also ventured into the real estate business. After completing his degree in BBA, Joseph joined a property firm, and within a year, he was promoted to a real estate agent.

Poll : 0 votes