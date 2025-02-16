Who is leading the 2025 Genesis Invitational after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Feb 16, 2025 01:02 GMT
PGA: The Genesis Invitational - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Patrick Rodgers, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Imagn)

The penultimate round of the 2025 Genesis Invitational has been concluded. With 18 holes left to be played, players will compete on Sunday for a slice of the grand $20 million pure prize and 700 FedEx Cup points.

Ad

Patrick Rodgers leads the 2025 Genesis Invitational with a total 8 under par score. The American golfer rose 4 places on the leaderboard with an impressive 4-under+par 68 round on Saturday. According to the PGA Tour, he has +300 odds to win the tournament.

Denny McCarthy claimed the solo second position after a 1-under-par 71 round. The PGA Tour sensation bears odds of +350 to win the 2025 Genesis Invitational.

Ludvig Aberg climbed up 2 spots on the leaderboard to take third place on Saturday. The Ryder Cup star carded a 2-under-par 70 round to total 6 under par through 54 holes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tony Finau wowed the golf community with his stellar performance during the third round of the Genesis Invitational. He posted an incredible 5-under par-67 round at Torrey Pines to climb up a whopping 20 spots on the leaderboard to tie for 4th place. Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, and Davis Thompson share the position with Finau.

Here's a look at the top 20 players at the 2025 Genesis Invitational heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):

Ad
  • 1 - Patrick Rodgers (-8)
  • 2 - Denny McCarthy (-7)
  • 3 - Ludvig Aberg (-6)
  • T4 - Tony Finau (-4)
  • T4 - Patrick Cantlay (-4)
  • T4 - Tommy Fleetwood (-4)
  • T4 - Davis Thompson (-4)
  • T8 - Nico Echavarria (-3)
  • T8 - Maverick McNealy (-3)
  • T8 - Justin Thomas (-3)
  • T8 - Rory McIlroy (-3)
  • T8 - Scottie Scheffler (-3)
  • T13 - Hideki Matsuyama (-2)
  • T13 - Nick Taylor (-2)
  • T13 - Michael Kim (-2)
  • T16 - Harris English (-1)
  • T16 - Sam Stevens (-1)
  • T16 - Akshay Bhatia (-1)
  • T16 - Nick Dunlap (-1)
  • T20 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (E)
  • T20 - Daniel Berger (E)
  • T20 - Rickie Fowler (E)
  • T20 - Si Woo Kim (E)
  • T20 - Andrew Novak (E)
  • T20 - Jake Knapp (E)
  • T20 - Wyndham Clark (E)
  • T20 - Seamus Power (E)
Ad

Matthieu Pavon and Taylor Pendrith tied for last place 53rd following three rounds of the 2025 Genesis Invitational with a total 7 over par score.

Patrick Rodgers' 2025 Genesis Invitational Round 3 Scorecard

Here's a look at the 2025 Genesis Invitational's leader's scorecard for Saturday's round at Torrey Pines (via PGA Tour):

  • Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 13 (par 5) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 5) - 6

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी