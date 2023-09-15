Who is Masahiro Kawamura? All you need to know about the Japanese golfer

Masahiro Kawamura, a Japanese professional golfer, is making headlines at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship. Currently tied for third place after Round Two with a total score of -9, Kawamura is showcasing his talent on the European Tour.

Kawamura's golfing journey began when he represented Japan in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2010 and turned professional in 2011. His breakthrough moment arrived in 2013 when he secured his first title on the Japan Golf Tour at the Asia-Pacific Panasonic Open.

The Japanese golfer's impressive performances led to an invitation to the 2018 Open Championship, where he finished tied for 38th.

However, it was in November 2020 that Kawamura achieved one of the most significant milestones in his European Tour career. He secured the runner-up position at the Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown, finishing just one shot behind the champion, Robert MacIntyre.

The year 2023 brought another opportunity for Kawamura to shine on the European Tour. Again, he found himself in the runner-up position at the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

At the 2023 BMW PGA Championship, Kawamura is just one point behind the leaders Ludvig Aberg and Sebastian Soderberg, poised for a strong finish in this prestigious tournament.

“This golf course is among my favorites” - Masahiro Kawamura on Wentworth Club

Masahiro Kawamura of Japan (Image via Getty)

Masahiro Kawamura attributed his strong performance to his impeccable iron shots, which have made it relatively easy for him to tackle the demanding Wentworth Club - West Course.

"My iron shots were very good today, making it relatively easy to navigate this challenging golf course," Kawamura commented after an impressive round (via European Tour).

His precision on approach shots has been a standout feature of his play, allowing him to position the ball favorably and set up birdie opportunities. Kawamura's consistency has been evident throughout the tournament, even when his tee shots weren't up to par.

"Yesterday, my tee shots weren't up to par. However, despite numerous mistakes off the tee, I finished two under par. So, yesterday's round was beneficial for today," he explained.

The Wentworth Club - West Course is special in Kawamura's heart. When asked about his affinity for the venue, he said:

"Yes, this golf course is among my favorites. I genuinely look forward to playing in this tournament every year."

This enthusiasm for the course has translated into consistently strong performances at the 2023 BMW PGA Championship.