Who is Matthias Schmid’s girlfriend? All you need to know about Nora Worlke

Matthias Schmid, who is in serious contention for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge title, has been dating his girlfriend Nora Worlke for over seven years.

Matti or Matthias Schmid became the talk of the golf world with his impressive performance at the ongoing PGA Tour event at the Colonial Country Club in Texas this week. The German golfer showcased brilliant golf skills over the week and played himself into contention, even maintaining the first place fora while during the third round.

Matthias Schmid at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Source: Getty

The 27-year-old who played for Louisville Cardinals at the college level, turned professional and joined the PGA Tour in 2021. Schmid has won the European Amateur Championship consecutively in 2019 and 2020.

On a personal account, Matthias Schmid is currently based in the Jacksonville Beach area of Florida.

Schmid also has a lovely partner, Nora Worlke who often flies with him and supports him during various tournaments. The couple has been dating for about seven years, if his birthday post (from November 2018) for Worlke is any proof.

Schmid has kept his relationship private over the years, besides a few appearances together on social media platforms. Apart from the fact that Worlke is also from Germany, there is not much known about her.

Though she seems quite active on Instagram, if her post count is any indication, her profile is not made public, ensuring her privacy. Worlke's last appearance on Schmid's Instagram page was in October 2024 when the couple visited Utah together.

Matthias Schmid is looking to win his first title on the PGA Tour, if his remarkable game continues in the final round on Sunday, May 25.

How has Matthias Schmid performed at the Charles Schwab Challenge so far?

The German golfer carded a four-under-par 66 in the first round, followed by a seven-under-par 63 in round two. His run slowed down in the third round with a two-under-par 68, despite his three consecutive birdies on the first three holes.

Matthias Schmid during the final of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Source: Getty

However, Schmid faltered in the fourth round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge that is in progress. He shot three bogies and a double bogey in the front nine, which he soon compensated with two consecutive birdies.

The 27-year-old golfer still maintains a solo second position after the first nine holes of his fourth round.

The Texas event is Schmid's 15th appearance on the PGA Tour this season. Out of the 14 tournaments played, he has failed to make the cut at eight tournaments. His best finish before the Charles Schwab Challenge came at the Puerto Rico Open in March where he shared a tie for the sixth place with three other players.

