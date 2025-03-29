Who is the oldest golfer to make the cut at The Masters at Augusta?

The 89th edition of one of the most prestigious golf events, the Masters Tournament, is approaching, and players are ready to put their best foot forward to win the first major of the year. Even as some freshers giddy up to swing at Augusta for the first time, the others look to put their experience to the test at the tournament.

Some of the most seasoned and iconic golfers have played and won the coveted Green Jacket tournament. As this year's edition is around the corner, let's find out about the oldest golfer to make the cut in the tournament's rich history.

Fred Couples became the oldest player to make the cut at The Masters during the 2023 edition, breaking Bernhard Langer's record set in 2020.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Third Round - Source: Imagn

The 1992 Masters champion was 63 years and 187 days old when he made his final second-round putt on Saturday at the tournament in 2023, officially making him the oldest golfer to make the cut at the event.

This record was previously held by Langer, a two-time Masters champion who was 63 years and 78 days old when he made the cut in the year 2020.

After making the cut, Fred Couples had told the PGA Tour website,

"That’s why I come here … that’s my objective, and I did it."

The 15-time PGA Tour winner also added,

"I can't compete with Viktor Hovland or Jon Rahm or anybody, but I can compete with myself, and that's really why I come. That's what I like to do, is make the cut here at an older age.”

Fred Couples made the cut consecutively at 23 Masters Tournaments, from 1983 to 2007.

What other records does Fred Couples hold at The Masters?

Being a pro golfer since 1980, Fred Couples has several Masters records for 50-and-older players to his name. At the 2010 Masters, Couples shot 66 in the opening round at the age of 50, a record he still holds. In the same tournament, his total of 9-under 279 finish made it the lowest 72-hole score by any PGA Tour Champions-eligible player at Augusta National. Fred finished in sixth place at The Masters in 2010.

Two years later, at the 2012 Masters, Fred Couples shot 67 in the second round at the age of 52. Couples has made the cut at the Augusta National 31 times in total, sitting only second to the 37 cuts made by Jack Nicklaus.

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Fred Couples has won 64 professional tournaments, including The Masters in 1992 and The Players Championship in 1984 and 1996. Couples is currently teeing up at The Galleri Classic 2025, the PGA Tour Champions event, at California's Mission Hills Country Club.

