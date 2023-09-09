Who is Peiyun Chien? All you need to know about the golfer taking big lead at LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship

Peiyun Chien took the golfing fraternity by storm after she hit a sensational 8 under 64 in the second round of the LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship. The bogey-less round included six birdies and an eagle on the sixth hole which helped her top the leaderboard and gain four four-stroke lead.

Born on October 22, 1990, Chien is a Chinese Taipei golfer who primarily plays on the LPGA Tour. The 5'5" golfer started playing the game when she was merely 12 years old. She is an avid movie fan and can also be seen singing in her leisure time.

Between 2012 and 2013, Peiyun Chien played 12 events on the Epson Tour. She later began playing in the Asian golf circuit from 2013. Chien played on the TLPGA and ended up in the ninth and 10th ranks in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

Back in 2015, she was seen caddying for a fellow Taiwanese golfer Yani Tseng at the Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic.

A look at Peiyun Chien's LPGA Tour career

Chien won the first edition of the Kansas City Championship in 2017. That year, she also ended up 10th on the Volvik Race for the Card Money List to earn her LPGA card for the 2017 season.

In her rookie campaign, Peiyun Chien participated in 29 events and managed to be over the cut line in 16 of them. Her best finish came at the Marathon Classic, where she was placed T3 on the leaderboard, her first and only top 10 finish in 2017.

She stood 67th in the money list after earning $260,841. In the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year standings, Chien was placed seventh.

In her second season the LPGA Tour in 2018, the Chinese Taipei golfer gain played 29 events. That year, she managed to make the cut in 21 of them and earned $232,905. Her best finish came in the LOTTE Championship, where she finished tied sixth on the leaderboard.

The following year, Peiyun Chien's performance dipped. She missed the cut in nine of her 22 tournament appearances and earned just $123,047. This made her lose her Tour card, but she did go on to play eight events in 2020.

Being back on the Epsonb Tour, she had 17 starts and won the Circling Raven Championship. After finishing 19th on the Race for the Card standings, she finsihed tied fourth in the Q-Series event to earn back her LPGA Tour card for the 2022 season.

In her first campaign back on the Tour, Chien played 22 events and made the cut in 11 of them. She registered her best finish at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, where she placed tied fourth on the leaderbaord. She was placed 84th on the money list after earning $243,857.

Thanks to her impressive displays, Peiyun Chien retained her card for 2023. Although she had not been quite consistent with her performance this season, she has finished in the top 10 three times in 18 events.

Chien will look to notch up her first win at the Kroger Queen City Championship.