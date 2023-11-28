Who is Rob McNamara? Everything you need to know about Tiger Woods' caddie at Hero World Challenge 2023

Tiger Woods' return to the courses will not bring back one of the most famous player-caddie pairs on the PGA Tour in the Woods-Joe LaCava duo. Instead, looking after the legend's bag will be one of his closest friends, Rob McNamara.

According to Golf Digest, Rob McNamara and Tiger Woods have known each other since the latter was a junior. However, it was not until several years later that they cemented their friendship.

Expand Tweet

Rob McNamara studied at Santa Clara University in California from 1993 to 1997 and graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Science, majoring in Physics. He additionally had a career in junior and amateur golf.

McNamara quickly began working with his now close friend. In 2000, he began working as an Account Executive at the sports, fashion, events and media company IMG, taking over the Tiger Woods account.

Five years later, he moved on to take a position as Vice President at TGR Ventures, where he still works today. In 2020, he was promoted to Executive Vice President of the company, which is his current position.

Throughout their time working together, Woods and McNamara have developed a friendship that extends to the present day, with McNamara being one of Woods' closest collaborators.

However, Rob has one more role on Tiger Woods' team; to be an extra set of eyes to keep an eye on his swing.

Rob McNamara and Tiger Woods' swing

According to Golf Digest, Tiger Woods has been without a swing coach since 2017. Though Rob McNamara doesn't fill that role, he does work with his friend, as he perfectly knows how his friend's movements should flow.

Here's how Woods described it (via Golf Digest):

"He knows my game. One, he's a good player. Two, he's got a good eye and he has seen me go through changes and iterations in the game of golf."

McNamara is also a scratch golfer who has had the privilege of playing more than 500 rounds of golf with Woods. Interviewed by GolfTV, he expressed the following:

"Because I've played with him so much and practiced with him so much over the years I kind of know what it should look like or what typically he's trying to do."

Woods will be participating in the 2023 Hero World Challenge beginning Thursday, Nov. 30, with Rob McNamara as his caddie. It will be the golfer's return to competitive activity after more than six months.

Woods is also scheduled to participate in the PNC Championship in mid-December, teaming up with his son Charlie. But, there's no word yet on whether McNamara will be his caddie for that event as well.

In fact, Woods held a press conference this Tuesday, November 28, in which, among other topics, he explained that he is still not sure who will be in charge of his bag for the 2024 season. However, he did say that he plans to design a monthly tournament schedule.

His caddie between 2011 and 2023, Joe LaCava, is currently working with Patrick Cantlay.