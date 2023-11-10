Who is Robert Garrigus? 5 things you need to know about the American golfer

Robert Garrigus shot his best round of the season on the PGA Tour on Thursday, November 9, as he finished with an 8-under 63 on the first day of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. The veteran is looking to make his first cut of the year in Southampton.

Robert Garrigus' activity on the world's premier circuit has slowed noticeably since 2018. His career on the PGA Tour has spanned 380 tournaments, with 213 cuts and 33 top 10s, including one victory.

Robert Garrigus (Image via Getty).

Let's take a look at five details to get to know Robert Garrigus better.

5 things you need to know about Robert Garrigus

Garrigus was born in Idaho, but grew up in Oregon, where he began playing golf. He is currently 45 years old with 26 seasons as a professional. The 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship is his ninth start of the season.

Here are five key facts about Garrigus:

#1- He has a PGA Tour victory

Robert Garrigus won his first and only PGA Tour event at the 2010 Children's Miracle Network Classic. He defeated Roland Thatcher by three strokes. It was also Garrigus' first and only professional victory to date.

#2- Admitted to using drugs

After winning the 2011 Children's Miracle Network Classic, Garrigus gave an interview to the Golf Channel in which he admitted to abusing drugs in the early stages of his career.

At the time, Garrigus said:

"Oh yeah, there were plenty of guys on the Nationwide Tour [now known as Korn Ferry Tour] who smoked in the middle of the round. We always talked about it. You could go in the Porta John and take your drags."

As he told to Golf Channel, Garrigus entered rehab in 2003. Since then, there have been no reports of a relapse in his addiction.

Robert Garrigus (Image via Getty).

#3- Played on several developmental tours before making it to the PGA Tour.

Garrigus' professional career began in 1997 after two years of college. He started out on third-tier circuits like the NGA Hooters Tour and the Gateway Tour. He played there for two seasons.

Garrigus made it to the next level, the Korn Ferry Tour, in 2000, although he was unable to stabilize there. He returned in 2002 and 2004. By 2005, he had matured as a player, which allowed him to move up to the PGA Tour for the following season.

From 2006, he continued to play at the highest level, but with just above average results.

#4- He was an outstanding junior golfer

At the junior level, Garrigus had good results, helping his high school win the 4A State Championship (Oregon) in 1995. That same year, he won the individual title at the Valley League District Championships.

#5 - Known for his putter

Garrigus is known in the golf world for regularly using a putter that is only 28.5 inches, nearly six inches shorter than standard putters. He has used other putters throughout his career, but the short one is the one that sticks with him the most.