Who is Robert MacIntyre's caddie at the US Open 2024? All you need to know

A lot of eyes at the 2024 US Open will be on Robert MacIntyre. The Scottish golfer carded 16-under to win the recent RBC Canadian Open, beating Benjamin Griffin and Victor Perez, who finished second and third, respectively.

MacIntyre's father stepped up to be his caddie at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. In what was his first time as his son's caddie, Dougie MacIntyre tasted success when his son won the event.

Here are some highlights from Robert MacIntyre's win at the RBC Canadian Open.

As the US Open begins, things seem to be looking well for Robert MacIntyre with regard to form. One question ahead of the Major at Pinehurst No. 2 is, who will the Scotsman's caddie be?

The answer is Mike Burrow. While Burrow will indeed have big shoes to fill, it won't be his first time working with MacIntyre. He worked with the golfer on the DP World Tour and also at the 2024 PGA Championship. Apart from MacIntyre, he has also worked with Danny Willet and Scott Henry.

Exploring what time Robert MacIntyre and other golfers will tee-off in Round 1 of the 2024 US Open

At the 2024 US Open, Scottish golfer Robert MacIntyre will tee off at 1:03 PM (ET) on Thursday. He is paired with Nick Taylor and Mackenzie Hughes. Here is a complete list of the pairings and tee-off times for Round 1 of the event at Pinehurst No. 2 Golf Course in North Carolina:

Tee 1

6:45 AM: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

6:56 AM: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)

7:07 AM: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

7:18 AM: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

7:29 AM: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

7:40 AM: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

7:51 AM: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

8:02 AM: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard

8:13 AM: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

8:24 AM: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)

8:35 AM: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner

8:46 AM: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman

8:57 AM: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)

12:30 PM: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)

12:41 PM: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

12:52 PM: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:03 PM: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

1:14 PM: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

1:25 PM: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

1:36 PM: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

1:47 PM: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

1:58 PM: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

2:09 PM: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

2:20 PM: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)

2:31 PM: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan

2:42 PM: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

Tee 10

6:45 AM: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

6:56 AM: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

7:07 AM: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

7:18 AM: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

7:29 AM: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 AM: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

7:51 AM: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

8:02 AM: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

8:13 AM: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

8:24 AM: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

8:35 AM: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

8:46 AM: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

8:57 AM: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12:30 PM: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)

12:41 PM: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

12:52 PM: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

1:03 PM: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

1:14 PM: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

1:25 PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

1:36 PM: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

1:47 PM: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

1:58 PM: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

2:09 PM: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)

2:20 PM: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)

2:31 PM: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu

2:42 PM: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black